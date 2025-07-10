Phoong Law Now Accepting Civil Sexual Assault And Abuse Cases In CA And NV

Anh Phoong, founder of Phoong Law, which now accepts civil sexual assault and abuse cases in California and Nevada.

Survivors across California and Nevada now have expanded civil legal options through Phoong Law's compassionate litigation services

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phoong Law, a respected and results-driven personal injury law firm headquartered in Sacramento, California, has announced that it is now accepting civil sexual assault and abuse cases across California and Nevada. This major service expansion underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and pursuing justice for survivors who have suffered physical, emotional, and psychological trauma.

Phoong Law has long served clients across California and Nevada with distinction and compassion. With established offices in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Stockton, Fresno, and Nevada, with locations in Las Vegas and Reno, the firm is well-positioned to serve survivors in both urban centers and surrounding communities. Its experienced legal team offers strategic legal guidance and relentless advocacy to those seeking justice against both individuals and institutions responsible for abuse.

Civil sexual abuse litigation differs from criminal prosecution in several important ways. Civil cases are initiated by the survivor, not the state, and focus on obtaining financial compensation for damages, such as medical bills, therapy costs, lost income, and emotional suffering. These cases can also result in public accountability and institutional change, particularly when filed against schools, churches, healthcare providers, or other organizations that failed to protect victims or actively concealed abuse.

“We want survivors to know they're not alone, and they have legal rights,” said Anh Phoong, founder of Phoong Law.“For too long, many survivors were silenced or felt powerless to act. The civil justice system offers a path forward, and our firm is here to provide both legal strength and unwavering compassion through every step of that process.”

Phoong Law is now accepting civil cases involving:

– Childhood sexual abuse

– Abuse by teachers, coaches, clergy, or medical professionals

– Assaults in schools, organizations, or care facilities

– Incidents previously ineligible due to outdated statute of limitations laws

Recent changes to the statute of limitations in both California and Nevada have created new opportunities for survivors to come forward and file civil claims, even if the abuse occurred years ago. In California, under Assembly Bill 2777, survivors of sexual assault that occurred on or after January 1, 2009, have until the end of 2025 to file civil claims if the assault involved a cover-up by an institution. California law also allows adult survivors to pursue civil action up to 10 years after the incident or 3 years from the discovery of harm. For survivors of childhood sexual abuse, the law allows claims to be filed until age 40 or within 5 years of discovering the long-term effects.

In Nevada, recent reforms have eliminated the civil statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse cases, meaning survivors can come forward at any time. These critical legal reforms acknowledge that survivors often need years, or even decades, to process their trauma and decide to pursue justice.

Phoong Law's legal team understands the unique emotional and psychological toll these cases carry. The firm approaches every survivor's story with discretion, empathy, and confidentiality, while building strong, evidence-based cases designed to hold abusers and enablers fully accountable.

“Our clients deserve to be heard and believed,” added Phoong.“We've assembled a team of professionals who are experienced in navigating the sensitivities of sexual assault litigation. We are proud to advocate for those who may feel voiceless and to deliver results that promote healing and justice.”

Survivors or their family members who are interested in exploring their legal options are encouraged to contact the firm directly. Phoong Law offers confidential, no-obligation consultations during which an attorney will listen to the survivor's experience and explain their rights and options under the law. To schedule a private consultation, call 855-GOT-PAIN or visit .

About Phoong Law

Phoong Law is a full-service personal injury law firm headquartered in Sacramento, California, with offices throughout California and Nevada. The firm represents clients in a broad range of personal injury cases, including auto, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, and bicycle accidents, slip and fall injuries, dog bites, traumatic brain injuries, wrongful death, and now, civil sexual assault and abuse cases. Phoong Law is committed to delivering justice through skilled legal strategy, tenacious representation, and client-centered service.

