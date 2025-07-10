Social Media Sensation Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin Partners with Spoof Animation CEO Ayodele Elegba

Namaski Spoof Animation

- Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author and digital creator Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin has announced an exciting partnership to develop an animated adaptation of her hit comic book series,“Na Makasi: The Discovery”.The collaboration, solidified at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival, begins with a two-minute teaser to pitch the project to studios and investors.Released in November 2024,“Na Makasi: The Discovery” follows Anaya, a young Black woman who unlocks mind-reading abilities during a confrontation with her unfaithful boyfriend, thrusting her into a world of ancestral power and hidden legacies. The comic-praised for its dynamic fight scenes, rich storytelling, and anime-inspired art-has garnered a devoted fanbase, with Lampkin's 600,000+ social media followers eagerly anticipating its next evolution.A Meeting of Creative MindsLampkin and Elegba, founder of Lagos Comic Con, first connected at AfroAnimation 2024 in Burbank, bonding over shared ambitions to elevate Black storytelling in animation. After maintaining dialogue, they reunited at Annecy, the largest annual animation film festival held in the country of France, where they formalized plans to adapt Na Makasi into an animated series or film. Elegba's studio, Spoof Animation, brings a global perspective, with teams across Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa, and Europe."This partnership is a dream realized," says Lampkin. "Ayodele understands the vision-to create something epic that honors African diasporic culture while thrilling audiences worldwide. Na Makasi is more than a story; it's a movement."Elegba adds: "Ashley's storytelling is electric. The world she's built has the depth and action to resonate across mediums. We're excited to bring Anaya's journey to life through animation."What's Next?The team is currently securing investments for the project, with Lampkin leveraging her platform to engage fans through behind-the-scenes content. A book signing tour is also in the works.For updates, follow Ashley Van De Cruize visit:Facebook:IG:Tiktok:@thebeholderofbeauty?_t=8pvhampgnqa&_r=1Linktree:Spoof Animation:

