Adeptia Announces Self-Managed & Hybrid Deployment, Empowering Organizations In Highly Regulated Industries With Unmatched Control & Superior Compliance

Leader in intelligent data automationTM offers self-managed and hybrid cloud deployment, providing unparalleled enterprise-grade security and operational simplicity, helping organizations meet stringent compliance requirements

CHICAGO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeptia , the intelligent data automation company that helps enterprises manage unstructured and inconsistent first-mile dataTM at scale, today announced self-managed and hybrid deployment options for its intelligent data automation platform, Adeptia Connect. Adeptia Connect can be deployed on-premises in an organization's data center or private cloud, delivering unparalleled control. Sensitive data remains secure, while data is universally available and actionable across an organization.

For large enterprises in data-sensitive sectors, such as healthcare, banking, and manufacturing, absolute control over data security and regulatory compliance is crucial. Adeptia's self-managed deployment is a critical option for data integration, offering capabilities that surpass those of cloud-only providers. Adeptia enables full IT teams to have total authority to configure security, integrate with existing infrastructure, and apply data governance. This on-premises control is vital for stringent compliance standards, such as HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, and DSS, as IT teams dictate upgrades, data processing, and information residency, maintaining an uncompromised compliance posture.

"For organizations with strict internal governance policies, ensuring sensitive data is locked down is non-negotiable; self-managed deployment is not a 'nice to have' – it's a requirement," said Charles Nardi, CEO, Adeptia. "Adeptia's self-managed deployment provides the best of both worlds – the operational benefits of cloud deployment, with the data isolation that regulated industries require, allowing teams to focus on business-critical activities, rather than solving for the headaches of infrastructure management."

Hosted on Microsoft Azure and AWS and managed by Adeptia's specialized Cloud Infrastructure Engineering team, Adeptia's self-managed option combines the simplicity of SaaS with the security standards enterprise that customers demand. Adeptia handles complex operational tasks-such as deployment optimization, monitoring, backups, disaster recovery, and version upgrades-while maintaining rigorous security compliance, including SOC 2 certification.

Adeptia's self-managed deployment options are a critical differentiator for organizations where compliance and security are paramount, providing:



Absolute Data Sovereignty: On-premises or self-managed deployment ensures data remains within defined boundaries, which is critical for meeting data residency requirements and mitigating risks associated with third-party data control.

Granular Security Control: Maintains direct control over security configurations, access policies, and auditing, allowing for implementation and demonstration of adherence to specific internal and external compliance mandates.

Audit Readiness: With complete control over environments in a self-managed deployment, organizations are fully prepared for stringent audits, providing the necessary evidence of security measures and data handling.

Industry-Leading Differentiation: Unlike cloud-only solutions, Adeptia offers a self-managed option, a "must-have" for highly regulated enterprises seeking to balance innovation with robust security and compliance. Proven Enterprise-Grade Technology: Adeptia Connect's next-gen, cloud-native architecture, built on Kubernetes and microservices, is trusted by highly demanding Fortune 500 companies.

For more information on Adeptia's intelligent data automation platform, Adeptia Connect, and its flexible deployment options, visit #id-deployment-options .

About Adeptia

Adeptia is the intelligent data automation company that helps enterprises manage first-mile data – at scale – to power smarter business operations. Its AI-powered connectivity platform, Adeptia Connect, makes data universally available throughout the enterprise, supporting faster time to revenue, better decision-making, and alignment of business goals and operations. Trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Adeptia makes data integration – from any source – easy and cost-effective. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Colleen Martin

Zer0 to 5ive (for Adeptia)

[email protected]

SOURCE Adeptia Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED