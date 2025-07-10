Spacelift Raises $51M Series C To Redefine Enterprise Infrastructure Automation

New investment accelerates enterprise adoption and AI-powered automation, simplifying complex infrastructure management for global enterprises.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacelift , a leading infrastructure orchestration platform, today announced it has raised $51 million in a Series C funding round. The round was led by Five Elms Capital, with participation from Endeavor Catalyst and Inovo VC. This latest investment will accelerate product innovation, expand enterprise adoption and advance the company's commitment to simplifying complex infrastructure management through AI-powered automation.

Today's enterprises face unprecedented complexity in managing infrastructure across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. To address these challenges, Spacelift is transforming how enterprises compose, deploy and manage infrastructure, significantly reducing operational complexity while maintaining strict compliance and comprehensive visibility at scale.

Enterprise adoption of Spacelift continues to accelerate across diverse sectors, including financial services, software, healthcare and government, with leading companies such as Redfin, Checkout, Moody's, Duolingo and Sailpoint leveraging the platform. Spacelift streamlines complex workflows, enabling enterprises to confidently manage their infrastructure lifecycle across various tools, including but not limited to Terraform, OpenTofu and Ansible.

"As infrastructure complexity grows exponentially, enterprises are seeking more intuitive and intelligent ways to manage their technology environments," said Pawel Hytry, CEO and co-founder of Spacelift. "This funding propels our vision forward, empowering organizations to effortlessly articulate and realize infrastructure goals through AI-powered automation. The platform delivers compliance, control and rapid scalability, fundamentally redefining the enterprise infrastructure management experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Spacelift team," said Joe Onofrio, partner at Five Elms Capital. "Their innovative approach sets a new standard for infrastructure automation, making it accessible, understandable and powerful. With a strategic focus on bridging human intent and infrastructure outcomes through AI, Spacelift is uniquely positioned to succeed in this rapidly evolving market."

The funding also underscores the company's leadership in the open-source community, notably through its foundational role in OpenTofu , the popular community-driven Infrastructure as Code tool, launched in August 2023. OpenTofu now boasts over 600 contributors, over 10 million downloads, an average of 350,000+ weekly downloads and large-scale enterprise adoption including Oracle, Cisco and Fidelity Investments.

Resources From IaC Implementation Experts



More than 1,500 participants signed up for the inaugural IaCConf virtual event. Visit the website to learn more and register to watch the session videos.

Sign up for the free webinar on July 16 with a panel of IaC implementation experts from Masterpoint, Nuvibit and Semantive, who will discuss how to rethink building IaC pipelines. Join the IaCConf community for a dive deep into IaC security and governance on August 27. In this virtual "spotlight" event, platform engineers, security leaders and infrastructure architects will receive practical strategies, peer insights and fresh ideas for making infrastructure both scalable and secure.

About Spacelift

Spacelift is an infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle – provisioning, configuration and governance. Spacelift integrates with existing infrastructure tooling (e.g., Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi, Ansible) to provide a single integrated workflow to deliver secure, cost-effective and resilient infrastructure, fast. By automating deployment and configuration, providing developer self-service, golden paths with guardrails and an OPA policy engine, Spacelift empowers businesses to accelerate developer velocity while maintaining control and governance over their infrastructure.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a growth investor in software businesses that users love, providing capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

With over $3 billion in assets under management and a team of over 80 professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms worldwide. Beyond providing capital, Five Elms delivers strategic and operational expertise, focused on executing initiatives that move the needle on growth, retention, product and AI to set companies up for long-term success. For more information, visit fiveelms.

