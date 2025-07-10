403
Ukrainian Man Gets Sent to Conscription Office
(MENAFN) A man who was stopped for running a red light in Kiev was sent to a conscription office after reportedly biting a police officer, according to local authorities on Wednesday.
This incident comes amidst increasing public opposition to Ukraine's mobilization efforts, with some Ukrainians allegedly hoping that Russia will interfere with the process.
What was initially described by Kiev traffic police as a standard enforcement stop turned into a confrontation when the driver allegedly became hostile.
Authorities indicated that the man was included in a draft evasion registry, leading to his transfer to military custody.
A video circulating online seems to show a middle-aged man reading aloud from a Ukrainian Supreme Court ruling before seemingly biting the officers who were trying to remove him from his vehicle.
Ukraine depends on compulsory military service to replenish the ranks depleted by casualties in the conflict.
While certain individuals in key government or industrial positions may be exempt, many others avoid conscription by either going into hiding or attempting to flee the country illegally.
