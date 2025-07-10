Object Management Group Issues Request For Proposal For Portability And Interoperability Of Neural Networks Specification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Facilitating the reuse of trained neural networks

BOSTON, MA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Object Management Group ® (OMG®) recently issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a Portability and Interoperability of Neural Networks (PINN) specification. This RFP solicits a standard capability to take a neural network developed using a specific technology or supplier platform and transfer the training results to a different platform. ​​This specification will also ensure interoperability in emerging multimodal networks that use a set of connected heterogeneous neural networks.

“Once adopted, this specification will facilitate the reuse of trained neural networks and prevent users from being locked into a specific platform,” said Claude Baudoin, Owner and Principal at cébé IT and Knowledge Management and co-chair of the OMG Artificial Intelligence Platform Task Force.“The specification will provide flexibility, enabling developers to use the best tools for each project. It will save time and costs, allowing the reuse of expensive model training across platforms. It will also enable developers to build AI systems mixing components from different platforms.”

When developing a proposal, potential submitters are encouraged to consider compatibility with existing formats such as the Open Neural Network eXchange (ONNX) and Neural Network Exchange Format (NNEF). Submissions that include an ontology may use any standard ontology language.

Organizations must be Platform or Contributing members of OMG by the initial submission deadline to submit their proposal. Interested organizations may also collaborate with other submitters.

The letter of intent deadline is September 30, 2025, and the initial submission deadline is November 10, 2025. Download the PINN RFP at ai/25-03-01 . For more information about this process, contact us at ... .

