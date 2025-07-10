Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan’s CGPI Climbs 2.9 Percent in June


2025-07-10 08:50:24
(MENAFN) Japan's Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI), a key indicator that tracks prices of goods traded among companies, rose by 2.9% in June compared to the same month a year earlier, according to preliminary figures released by the Bank of Japan on Thursday.

This marks the first time in ten months that the year-on-year growth in wholesale prices has dipped below the 3% threshold, signaling a modest easing in inflationary pressures at the corporate level.

The index reached 126.2, based on 2020 as the reference year set at 100. The upward movement was largely driven by rising prices in the agricultural and food sectors, with notable increases in staples such as rice and chicken, which significantly contributed to the overall gain.

Despite the slowdown, cost pressures remain persistent across key supply chains, particularly in food-related categories. The Bank of Japan's data underscores the ongoing challenges businesses face in managing input costs amid a volatile global economic environment.

