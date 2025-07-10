Bitfufu Reaffirms Commitment To Sustainable And Efficient Bitcoin Mining In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable and energy-efficient Bitcoin mining operation, highlighting key initiatives that will remain a focus through the remainder of 2025.

Thanks to strategic acquisitions and infrastructure developments made over the past nine months, BitFuFu has showcased how sustainable Bitcoin mining can scale effectively-by harnessing renewable energy resources specific to certain locations, collaborating with countries that offer abundant power capacity, and improving miner energy efficiency through advanced software technology.

The company's current initiatives include:



Utilizing hydropower as a renewable energy resource: BitFuFu acquired a majority stake in an 80-megawatt (MW) Bitcoin mining facility based in Ethiopia, specifically due to its renewable energy resources. Ethiopia is among the most significant global examples of sustainable energy production, relying on hydropower to generate a growing amount of its electrical power.



Conducting flared gas mining: Flared gas projects represent an innovative approach to Bitcoin mining that addresses both energy waste and mining profitability. The concept involves capturing gas that would traditionally be burned off at oil drilling sites, piping it to generate electricity, and using gas-fired generators to power Bitcoin mining machines.

Under- and Overclocking with BitFuFuOS: BitFuFu's software BitFuFuOS, launched in January, allows users to select operational modes that best fit their miners' temperature conditions, power availability and market conditions. These customizable overclocking and underclocking modes are adjustable from anywhere in the world, and let users optimize their miner's efficiency and performance, reducing the energy consumption required to mine while boosting returns.



“As part of its global expansion initiative, BitFuFu sought to make mining cost-effective for our customers from the beginning, as well as increase mining efficiency overall, prioritizing energy mix,” notes BitFuFu Founder and CEO Leo Lu.“We prioritize sustainable operations, which entail a strong preference for renewable energy sources. Since we are building BitFuFu as a long-term business, we take the continuous energy supply sustainability in our operations very seriously. We believe that thoughtful partnerships with mining sites and operations that generate low-cost electricity, or electricity through sustainable energy production like hydropower and flared gas, will open the doors to mining for all while reducing mining's environmental footprint.”

BitFuFu currently aims to own 1 GW of secured power by the end of 2026 through acquisitions and greenfield developments. The shift toward owning and operating low-cost facilities supports improved cost control, scalability, and operational efficiency in a post-halving environment-thereby reducing Bitcoin mining's energy footprint.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

...

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations:

...

Media Contact:

BitFuFu Media Relations

...