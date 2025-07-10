Sequans To Participate In Roth Fireside Chat On July 16, 2025
Fireside Chat Details
Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 17:00 CET
Registration: Link
Those who wish to join the live webcast can access the link above.
For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website after 11:00 a.m. ET.
About Sequans
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a publicly listed company that, in June 2025, adopted Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset. Using proceeds from equity and debt financing, along with cash flows from operations, we are strategically accumulating Bitcoin as part of our long-term financial strategy.
Sequans is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including integrated circuits (IC) of baseband processors and radio frequency (RF) transceivers, modules, software, and protocol stacks. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are purpose-built for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. We also provide advanced design services and technology licensing.
We believe our combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions Sequans for long-term value creation.
Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.
Visit Sequans at sequans and follow us on LinkedIn and X .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment