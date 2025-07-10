National Library Celebrates Seyid Azim Shirvani's Legacy Of Enlightenment And Poetry

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

In a remarkable celebration of literary heritage, Azerbaijan National Library has launched a spectacular virtual exhibition titled "Seyid Azim Shirvani – 190", alongside a traditional book exhibition, commemorating the 190th anniversary of the birth of the prominent poet, philosopher, and enlightenment luminary, Azernews reports.

The exhibitions offer a profound homage to Seyid Azim Shirvani, one of the most influential figures in Azerbaijani classical literature. Renowned for his brilliant poetry and his pivotal role in the intellectual and cultural enlightenment of Azerbaijan, Shirvani's legacy as both a poet and social reformer continues to shape the nation's literary and intellectual landscape. The events have been meticulously curated in line with the Presidential Decree, which called for national celebrations to mark the centenary of his birth.

Visitors to the exhibition will be treated to an awe-inspiring collection of Shirvani's works, showcasing the depth and brilliance of his poetry, which blends passionate verse with profound philosophical insight. The exhibition also includes rare manuscripts, photographs, and a treasure trove of newly discovered documents that shine light on the poet's life and legacy. The historical artifacts are presented in Azerbaijani and various other languages, making the exhibition accessible to a global audience, further underscoring Shirvani's far-reaching influence.

Beyond just a display of books, the exhibitions highlight Shirvani's revolutionary impact on the intellectual renaissance of Azerbaijan. As a leading figure in the enlightenment movement, he was a staunch advocate for progressive ideas, social reform, and the advancement of education, making his works as relevant today as they were in his time.

For those unable to visit in person, the National Library has made the exhibition virtually accessible to the public. Through the provided link, art and history enthusiasts from across the world can immerse themselves in the literary legacy of Seyid Azim Shirvani, experiencing the richness of Azerbaijani culture from the comfort of their own homes.

Born on July 9, 1835, in the Galabazar quarter of Shamakhi, Seyid Azim Shirvani was the son of the renowned religious figure Seyid Muhammad.

From an early age, Seyid Azim was faced with hardship, as he lost his father when he was not yet seven years old. Afterward, his maternal grandfather, Molla Huseyn, who lived in the village of Yakhsay in Dagestan, took him in and became his primary educator. Under the guidance of his grandfather, Seyid Azim mastered Arabic and Persian languages within 11 years, and by the time he was a teenager, he had thoroughly studied the Quran.

At the age of 18, in 1853, Seyid Azim returned to Shamakhi with his mother. Three years later, at the age of 21, he embarked on a journey that would shape his intellectual and spiritual outlook. He traveled to Iraq, where he studied in the cities of Najaf and Baghdad, and later continued his education in the Syrian city of Damascus. His journey for spiritual and religious knowledge took him further to Mecca, Medina, Egypt, and Syria in 1857.

Despite his deep spiritual education, Seyid Azim's views on religion began to evolve. After his studies in Damascus, he rejected the spiritual title of "Ahund" (an Islamic religious leader) that had been bestowed upon him. He chose instead to pursue a path of secular education and became a teacher in various schools, advocating for the enlightenment of his people.

Shirvani was not only a poet but also a significant figure in Azerbaijani education. He was particularly active in the field of public enlightenment. He was one of the early contributors to the Azerbaijani newspaper Ekinci, where he published some of his poetry. After the closure of Ekinci, he continued his journalistic work in the newspapers Ziya and Ziyayi-Gafqaziyya.

In 1877, Seyid Azim became a teacher of Azerbaijani language and Sharia at a school in Shamakhi, where he worked until the end of his life. His commitment to the cause of education was evident when, in 1878, he completed his book Rabiul-Atfal (Spring of Children), which focused on the education of the younger generation.

By the end of the 19th century, Seyid Azim Shirvani established a new school in Shamakhi, named Majlis. This school was a departure from traditional religious schools (Mollahkhana), offering a more modern curriculum that included Azerbaijani, Russian, and Persian languages, as well as elementary knowledge of modern sciences.

His school became an important educational center for many future writers and intellectuals, including the famous satirical poet Mirza Aleybber Sabir and the playwright and enlightenment writer Sultan Medjid Ganizade.

Seyid Azim Shirvani's literary legacy is vast and diverse, consisting of two major collections in Azerbaijani and Persian. His works mainly include ghazals, rubaiyats, qasidas, marschiyas, and narrative poems, as well as fables, parables, and letters. His poetry often focused on noble virtues such as honesty, courage, strength of spirit, and helping the oppressed. These values reflected his deep commitment to social justice and moral integrity.

However, it is his satirical works that earned him significant recognition as a poet. His satires such as "The Mad Devil", "Mekri-Zenan", "Complaint to the Heavens", and "A Scholar without Knowledge" placed him at the forefront of realist literature. His sharp social commentary and ability to critique the social and religious issues of his time solidified his place as one of the most significant poets and critics of the 19th century.

Seyid Azim Shirvani was awarded the "Medal for Diligence" in 1887 for his significant contributions to public education and enlightenment.

However, despite his monumental achievements, the poet lived in poverty and was awarded the medal only ten days before his death. Seyid Azim passed away on May 20, 1888, leaving behind a legacy that would resonate for generations to come.

According to his will, he was buried in the Shahandan Cemetery in Shamakhi, a fitting resting place for a man whose life's work had so deeply impacted Azerbaijani society.

His influence in Azerbaijani literature and education is undeniable, and he remains an iconic figure in the country's intellectual history.

Today, his contributions continue to be celebrated, especially on his birthday, July 9th, as a reminder of the power of knowledge and the importance of social and moral responsibility.