US, Malaysia Sign MOU On Civil Nuclear Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on strategic civil nuclear cooperation.
The signing was on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, held in Kuala Lumpur between July 8 and 11.
Rubio expressed his desire to move forward with negotiations on a 123 Agreement, which would allow establishment of civil nuclear partnership and ensures the highest standards of safety, security and nonproliferation
For his part, Malaysian Foreign Minister said that the memorandum was a pivotal step toward strengthening the comprehensive bilateral partnership, affirming his country's readiness to initiate negotiations on a 123 Agreement with the US.
He emphasized his country's full commitment to the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in accordance with the highest international standards.
Hasan added that his country would tighten enforcement against illegal ship-to-ship transfer within Malaysian waters by the end of July.
The US Secretary of State's visit to Malaysia marked the beginning of his first Asian tour since assuming office.
Rubio will participate in the US-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, as well as the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (end)
