Brazilian President Vows Retaliation After Trump’s 50 Percent Tariff Announcement
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pushed back Wednesday against a newly announced 50% tariff from U.S. President Donald Trump, citing a recently passed Brazilian law that enables proportional countermeasures in response to unilateral trade actions.
Da Silva warned that any attempt to raise tariffs without negotiation will be met under the framework of Brazil's Economic Reciprocity Law.
He also challenged Trump’s justification for the tariffs, saying U.S. claims of a trade deficit with Brazil are “inaccurate.”
"Statistics from the US government itself show a surplus of $410 billion in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years," da Silva posted on social media.
Trump’s tariff letters, sent to 22 countries, take effect August 1 and impose country-specific rates—including the 50% hike on Brazilian imports. However, the letter directed at Brazil came amid Trump’s broader criticism of legal proceedings involving former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Responding to those remarks, da Silva rejected Trump’s interference, as well as accusations of censorship against U.S. platforms operating in Brazil.
"Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage," the Brazilian president declared.
He emphasized that the legal case against individuals involved in the alleged coup attempt falls “exclusively” under the authority of Brazil’s judiciary. That process, he said, would remain free from any “interference or threats” that might undermine the nation’s institutional autonomy.
Earlier, Trump condemned Bolsonaro’s trial in a message posted on Truth Social, calling it “an international disgrace.”
"This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!" Trump wrote, referring to Bolsonaro as "a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term."
"I'll be watching the WITCH HUNT of Jair Bolsonaro, his family, and thousands of his supporters, very closely. The only Trial that should be happening is a Trial by the Voters of Brazil — It’s called an Election," Trump added.
