Habit Burger & Grill Celebrates Launch Of Lake Elsinore Restaurant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New California Habit Restaurant To Open Doors On July 16; Hold Pre-Opening VIP Event on July 15

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant opening in Lake Elsinore, CA. The new restaurant is located at 18310 Collier Ave., Lake Elsinore, CA 92530. Their famous“Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Tuesday, July 15): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



The latest Lake Elsinore restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.co . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

"We're fired up to bring Habit to Lake Elsinore! This place is all about energy, adventure, and getting outside,” said Chef Jason Triail, Executive Chef at Habit Burger & Grill.“From wakeboarding to hiking and everything in between, it's a community that goes hard, and we're here for it. We're talkin' chargrilled burgers, stacked sandwiches, crispy sides... the works. Let's go, Lake Elsinore!”

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist's list of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Daily

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:



FB:

IG:

TikTok: @habitburgerandgrill LinkedIn:

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers-it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side by USA Today 10Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek's America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist's roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State! Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally-continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at .

Sources: USA Today 10Best , USA Today 10Best , The Daily Meal , Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at