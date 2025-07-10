Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria encourages inclusion of SDF members into national army


2025-07-10 07:46:31
(MENAFN) The Syrian interim government has reiterated its opposition to any attempts at dividing the country, following a recent meeting in Damascus between Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to reports.

A government source, speaking through state media, stated that authorities support the inclusion of SDF members into the national military, provided it happens within official legal parameters. The source also emphasized the need to reestablish state institutions in northeastern Syria in order to fill the current administrative gap and restore critical public services.

The agreement for integration was initially reached between al-Sharaa and Abdi in March, with U.S. mediation. However, disagreements have slowed its implementation.

The statement warned that "betting on separatist projects or foreign agendas is a losing wager," calling instead for unity under a shared national identity.

It also underscored that Kurds are a vital component of Syrian society and affirmed that the rights of all citizens should be preserved within the framework of the state.

