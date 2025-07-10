403
Kuwait PM Chairs Meeting To Discuss Key Developmental Projects Implementation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah emphasized on Thursday the need for unified efforts by relevant government entities to accelerate progress and ensure successful implementation of key developmental projects.
This came during the 18th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the governments of Kuwait and China, at Bayan Palace.
The committee members reviewed the latest developments in the implementation of key developmental projects covered by the MoUs, including Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, electricity systems, renewable energy development, low-carbon green waste recycling, housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment, free economic zones, and anti-desertification efforts.
His Highness the Prime Minister directed the committee to closely monitor every detail of the execution process of these major projects and to provide daily support and supervision to overcome any challenges.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Rappoteur of the Committee Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat presented a briefing on the latest reports and steps taken regarding the agreements with China.
Hayat highlighted ongoing coordination with the Chinese side regarding efforts to combat desertification, noting that a high-level Chinese government delegation will visit the country mid-July to discuss collaborative environmental initiatives.
The visit aims to explore joint projects focused on ecosystem rehabilitation, afforestation programs, and sand encroachment control, in line with the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Meshari, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem and Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counsellor Salah Al-Majed. (end)
