Father to bury remains of son after three decades of Srebrenica genocide
(MENAFN) Husejin Avdic, eyes filled with tears, is preparing to bury the partial remains of his son Senajid, who was only 19 when he was killed in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. “We lived in hope that he had gone somewhere and would come back,” Husejin said, reflecting the quiet sorrow felt by many families decades after Europe’s worst atrocity since World War II.
Senajid’s remains were discovered on the surface of a site in Suljici in October 2010. Husejin and his wife, Alma, now live in the village of Bokavici, having fled their hometown of Bratunac during the war. Before the conflict, the Avdic family included four children: Jusuf, Senajid, Zejad, and Almedina. When the war broke out, Husejin was working in Croatia but returned briefly to Bosnia, unaware of the tragic fate that awaited his son.
During the war, Senajid and his brother Zejad attempted to escape through forests with a relative. They stayed together until an attack in Suljici forced them apart. “That’s where they found Senajid,” Husejin said softly.
For many years, the family clung to hope, believing rumors that some survivors had crossed into Serbia. Almedina was the first to learn that parts of her brother’s remains had been identified but kept the news secret, hoping more would be recovered. It was only last year that the family officially learned of Senajid’s identification.
“It was hard when he didn’t come back. We kept hoping he would walk through the door one day,” Husejin recalled.
After the fall of Srebrenica in July 1995, Alma and Almedina fled to free territory by bus and reunited with Husejin in 1998. “We found them through someone we knew. I asked about Senajid, and Alma said he hadn’t come yet. We kept hoping for a long time,” Husejin added.
Senajid was remembered as a quiet and obedient student. After learning that his son’s remains had been found, Husejin dreamed of him: “I saw him at home, limping. I asked what happened, and he said: ‘Something hit me, but I’m not afraid.’”
Many families still wait to recover even a single bone of their loved ones for a proper burial. “We decided to bury what was found so we know where he is, so we can visit and pray while we are alive. July 11 will be hard,” Husejin said, noting that Alma’s health is fragile but she insists on attending the funeral, even if she does not return home. Faith has helped him endure the pain over the years. “Praying helps ease the pain a little.”
Srebrenica genocide horror:
In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, declared a UN “safe area.” Over several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves. This massacre remains the worst atrocity on European soil since World War II.
International and national courts, including the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, have recognized the killings as genocide. The tragedy left deep scars across Bosnia, shaping its post-war recovery and reconciliation efforts.
Senajid will be among seven genocide victims buried at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center on July 11. This group includes another 19-year-old victim, Hariz Mujic, also killed by Bosnian Serb forces in July 1995. The victims’ remains, often incomplete, were recovered from mass graves in Liplje, Baljkovica, Suljici, and Kamenicko Hill.
To date, 6,765 genocide victims have been laid to rest at Potocari, while 250 others were buried in local cemeteries at their families’ requests. Victims have been identified from 150 locations across Bosnia and Herzegovina, many from eastern towns such as Srebrenica, Bratunac, Vlasenica, Zvornik, and Milici. More than 1,000 victims remain missing.
Awaiting justice:
Courts in Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia, and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia have sentenced 54 individuals to a total of 781 years in prison, including five life sentences, for genocide and crimes against humanity committed in Srebrenica.
Among those convicted by the Hague Tribunal are Ratko Mladic and Radovan Karadzic, key architects of atrocities in Bosnia, including the genocide of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica. Bosnia’s courts have convicted 27 people, with Serbia and Croatia also issuing convictions related to the genocide. However, ten suspects remain beyond the reach of Bosnia’s judicial system.
