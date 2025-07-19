Solaren Risk Management's Method for Serving Entertainment, Critical Infrastructure, and Corporate Clients

Nashville-based security firm adapts operational frameworks to serve diverse client sectors while maintaining service consistency across entertainment venues, corporate facilities, and critical infrastructure.

Security companies face distinct operational requirements when serving multiple industry sectors. Solaren Risk Management operates across entertainment venues, corporate properties, hotels, and critical infrastructure throughout the southeastern United States, adapting protocols while maintaining consistent service delivery standards.

Founded in 2017, the company manages over 300 contractors serving clients ranging from Nashville's entertainment district to corporate facilities and emergency response operations. Each sector presents unique security challenges requiring specialized approaches within a unified operational framework.

Entertainment Sector Operations

Nashville's entertainment industry generates significant security demands, particularly in downtown venues where Solaren maintains substantial presence. Bar and restaurant security requires specialized training beyond standard certifications.

"We do that state regulated four hour training session for unarmed, which includes their Dallas law qualifications, which lets them work in bars, which is mandatory for bars in Nashville," explains Bethany Gill, Director of Operations for Solaren Risk Management.

Dallas Law certification addresses Tennessee's specific requirements for security personnel working in establishments where alcohol comprises more than 50% of sales. This regulatory requirement creates barriers to entry while ensuring qualified personnel understand legal constraints and deescalation techniques specific to alcohol-related incidents.

Entertainment venues demand careful weapons policy consideration. "It's not exactly, I don't want to say it's not smart, but it doesn't always work in our benefit to have people with firearms in a area where there's a lot of drinking and alcohol," Gill notes. State law prohibits carrying firearms in locations where alcohol sales exceed 50% of revenue, making unarmed security standard for most entertainment venues.

Deescalation becomes critical in entertainment environments. "Deescalation is a very key point to that. We give them the materials that they need and the knowledge they need to be able to talk people down from situations, which can be even harder if they're under the influence of alcohol," Gill explains.

Corporate and Hotel Security

Corporate clients require different operational approaches emphasizing access control, property protection, and professional interaction standards. Hotel security presents unique challenges combining public access with guest privacy requirements.

Solaren manages "close to 10 properties" in specific Nashville areas through single Field Operations Coordinators, demonstrating scalable management structures adapted to corporate client needs. Hotel contracts typically involve 24/7 coverage with emphasis on customer service alongside security functions.

Access control systems integration becomes essential for corporate environments. "Access control, if there's an issue with somebody's card, but that person works there, if you have AI just running the system, it's not going to fix itself. And so you still need somebody there to manage those things," Gill observes.

Corporate security requires different staffing profiles than entertainment venues. Professional appearance, communication skills, and customer service training become primary qualifications alongside security competencies.

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Critical infrastructure clients demand the highest security clearances and specialized training protocols. These assignments often require armed personnel with advanced certifications and background investigations.

"Some places they only want law enforcement, off duty law enforcement are retired," Gill explains regarding staffing requirements for sensitive facilities. These positions typically command premium rates while requiring extensive vetting processes.

Emergency preparedness becomes paramount for critical infrastructure assignments. Personnel receive specialized training in threat assessment, emergency response protocols, and coordination with federal agencies during crisis situations.

Geographic considerations affect critical infrastructure deployment. Multi-state operations require compliance with varying regulatory frameworks while maintaining consistent service standards across jurisdictions.

Event Management Capabilities

Large-scale event security combines elements from all sectors while adding logistical complexity. Recent deployments include music festivals, marathons, and emergency response operations requiring rapid mobilization of personnel and equipment.

"Usually what we do, we spend months in advance preparing for an event," Gill describes regarding planning processes. Event security requires detailed coordination with local law enforcement, venue management, and emergency services.

Radio communication protocols become essential during events. "Radio etiquette is very important because every contractor out there, they may be just someone who this is their first time working in security," Gill explains. Personnel must understand that "there's other people monitoring those channels. Whenever we're at an event, the client may be on our channel as well."

Events require scalable command structures. "Every area has got its own supervisor. That supervisor is who you tell that supervisor helps respond also lets other people know and then we can coordinate with police," Gill describes regarding incident response protocols.

Technology Integration Across Sectors

Different client sectors utilize varying technology platforms requiring operational flexibility. Entertainment venues may prioritize crowd management systems, while corporate clients emphasize access control and surveillance integration.

"We partner with a company called LiveView Technologies," Gill explains regarding mobile surveillance capabilities. "They create these mobile surveillance trailers that you can deploy quickly and they're solar powered." These systems serve clients across multiple sectors requiring temporary or supplemental surveillance coverage.

AI-powered detection systems provide sector-specific applications. "It AI detects even from pretty far away. It'll detect a face and it'll be like, oh, this is past certain hours that they put in our system as work hours," Gill describes. Corporate clients particularly value automated monitoring capabilities that integrate with existing security infrastructure.

Regulatory Compliance Management

Multi-sector operations require navigation of complex regulatory environments. Each industry sector maintains specific licensing requirements, training standards, and operational protocols.

"You may be an armed security officer, but you will not be able to work at a school because you don't have your active shooter certification. So there's little ins and outs about each license that determines what location you can actually work," Gill explains.

Documentation requirements vary significantly between sectors. Corporate clients typically demand detailed incident reporting and compliance tracking, while entertainment venues prioritize rapid response and minimal disruption to operations.

Training programs must address sector-specific requirements while maintaining core competencies. "We have regular report writing classes, because not everybody knows how to write a report. Not everybody knows what categories on their report mean," Gill notes.

Emergency Response and Disaster Recovery

Recent emergency deployments demonstrate cross-sector operational capabilities. Hurricane Milton response operations in Florida showcased ability to rapidly deploy resources across state lines while maintaining existing client commitments.

"We ended up taking a command center down there and we had multiple vehicles so we could patrol the properties. We had to gather as many people as we could to go down there," Gill recounts regarding disaster response operations.

Emergency response requires sector-agnostic capabilities while adapting to specific client environments. Corporate facilities may require extended property protection during evacuations, while entertainment venues need crowd management during weather emergencies.

Quality Control and Performance Management

Multi-sector operations demand consistent quality metrics across diverse operational environments. Performance evaluation systems must account for sector-specific requirements while maintaining comparable standards.

"If somebody based on those performance evaluations throughout the year has just done an exceptional job, they'll get an award, which usually correlates with some kind of pay boost," Gill describes regarding recognition programs.

Client feedback mechanisms vary between sectors but require systematic collection and analysis. Entertainment clients may prioritize incident prevention metrics, while corporate clients focus on compliance documentation and professional interaction standards.

Cross-training programs enable personnel flexibility between sectors while maintaining specialized competencies. Field Operations Coordinators must understand requirements across multiple client types to optimize resource allocation and service delivery.

Solaren's multi-sector approach demonstrates how security companies can serve diverse client needs through adaptive operational frameworks. Success requires understanding sector-specific requirements while maintaining core competencies that ensure consistent service quality regardless of client industry or operational environment.