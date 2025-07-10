Pakistan Extends Temporary Admission Document Validity For Afghan Cargo Vehicles Until July 31, 2025

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a move aimed at maintaining smooth trade operations at the Torkham border, Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce has extended the validity of Temporary Admission Documents (TAD) for cargo vehicles traveling to and from Afghanistan until July 31, 2025.

According to an official notification, the decision was taken to avoid potential disruptions in cross-border commercial activity.

The ministry announced that starting August 1, Afghan drivers and cleaners will be required to obtain work (transit/transport) visas for entry into Pakistan. Until then, they will continue to be allowed under the current TAD framework.

Also Read: HRW Urges Global Backing to Enforce ICC Warrants for Taliban Leaders Over Systematic Gender-Based Crimes

The Secretary of Commerce formally approved the extension and directed that all cargo vehicles with expired TADs be granted continued access until the new deadline.

To ensure implementation , the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Directorate of Transit Trade have been instructed to take necessary measures. The goal is to maintain the uninterrupted flow of trade traffic at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The move is part of broader efforts to facilitate regional commerce while gradually transitioning to a more regulated cross-border transportation framework through visa-based entry.