Pakistan Extends Temporary Admission Document Validity For Afghan Cargo Vehicles Until July 31, 2025
According to an official notification, the decision was taken to avoid potential disruptions in cross-border commercial activity.
The ministry announced that starting August 1, Afghan drivers and cleaners will be required to obtain work (transit/transport) visas for entry into Pakistan. Until then, they will continue to be allowed under the current TAD framework.
The Secretary of Commerce formally approved the extension and directed that all cargo vehicles with expired TADs be granted continued access until the new deadline.
To ensure implementation , the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Directorate of Transit Trade have been instructed to take necessary measures. The goal is to maintain the uninterrupted flow of trade traffic at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
The move is part of broader efforts to facilitate regional commerce while gradually transitioning to a more regulated cross-border transportation framework through visa-based entry.
