Young Policewoman Among Victims Of Overnight Russian Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Klymenko stated that residential, medical, educational, commercial, and transport infrastructure were affected in eight districts of Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack.

“In the Podilskyi district, two women were killed: a 68-year-old Kyiv resident and a 22-year-old police corporal from the metro police,” Klymenko said.

According to him, more than a dozen people were injured, with more continuing to seek medical assistance.

“Door-to-door checks are ongoing in the damaged apartment buildings to ensure no one is left without help,” he added.

Emergency response headquarters have been deployed at the sites of impact.

Around 400 rescue workers and 90 units of fire-rescue, engineering, and robotic equipment from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) are involved in clearing the rubble and responding to the aftermath.

Rope access teams and demining specialists are also working at the scene.

Police officers are securing the perimeters, documenting the war crimes committed by Russia, and assisting with evacuations.

Damage reported as Russians attackregion

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv came under a massive Russian air assault during the night of July 10. Drone and missile debris was recorded falling in several districts. Currently, two people have been reported killed and 16 injured.