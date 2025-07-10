Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 164 Russian Drones, 14 Missiles
Starting at 18:00 on July 9 and all through the night, July 10, Russia launched 415 aerial weapons at Ukraine. These included:
·397 attack UAVs, mainly Shahed drones and other decoy drones launched from Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo in Russia (approximately 200 were Shaheds);
·eight Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Bryansk region;
·six Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from Russian airspace over Saratov region;
·four S-300 surface-to-air missiles launched from Kursk region.
The main target of the assault was Kyiv.
The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) units, drone defense systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
As of 10:00 on July 10, preliminary data confirms the downing of 164 Shahed drones, eight Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and six Kh-101 cruise missiles.
In addition, 204 drones or missiles were either lost from radar or suppressed by EW systems.
Confirmed impacts were recorded in eight locations (by 33 strike drones), and wreckage from intercepted threats was found in 23 locations.Read also: Russia launches massive overnight attack on Ukraine with 400 drones, 18 missiles – Zelensky
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv suffered a massive air strike during the night of July 10, with missile and drone debris falling across multiple districts. Two people were confirmed dead, and 16 others were injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment