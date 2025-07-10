Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 164 Russian Drones, 14 Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 18:00 on July 9 and all through the night, July 10, Russia launched 415 aerial weapons at Ukraine. These included:

·397 attack UAVs, mainly Shahed drones and other decoy drones launched from Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo in Russia (approximately 200 were Shaheds);

·eight Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Bryansk region;

·six Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from Russian airspace over Saratov region;

·four S-300 surface-to-air missiles launched from Kursk region.

The main target of the assault was Kyiv.

The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) units, drone defense systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 10:00 on July 10, preliminary data confirms the downing of 164 Shahed drones, eight Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and six Kh-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, 204 drones or missiles were either lost from radar or suppressed by EW systems.

Confirmed impacts were recorded in eight locations (by 33 strike drones), and wreckage from intercepted threats was found in 23 locations.

Russia launches massive overnight attack on Ukraine with 400 drones, 18 missiles – Zelensky

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv suffered a massive air strike during the night of July 10, with missile and drone debris falling across multiple districts. Two people were confirmed dead, and 16 others were injured.