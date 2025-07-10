Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Launches New Ultra-Express Freight Train To Europe Via The Middle Corridor

China Launches New Ultra-Express Freight Train To Europe Via The Middle Corridor


2025-07-10 05:06:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A new ultra-express block train route from Chengdu and Chongqing-the two major industrial hubs in western China-to Europe via the Middle Corridor was launched on July 9, marking another key step in strengthening transcontinental connectivity, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN10072025000195011045ID1109783272

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search