403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KISR Marks Fourth Year Of Shrimp Harvest Boosting Food Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced Thursday the fourth successful annual harvest of locally farmed shrimp, reinforcing Kuwait's national food security strategy and supporting Vision 2035 initiatives.
The announcement came during the "Shrimp Harvest" ceremony held at KISR's Kabd Research and Innovation Station under the patronage of Acting Director-General Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan, emphasizing national efforts toward self-sufficiency and sustainable aquaculture development.
Lead researcher of the Sustainable Economic Shrimp Farm Project at KISR Dr. Shireen Al-Subaie stated the harvest marks a strategic milestone toward expanding commercial aquaculture in Kuwait through advanced research and modern technological solutions.
This year's production surpassed two kilograms per square meter, with shrimp reaching the ideal market weight of 20 grams, achieved through intensive closed farming systems tailored to Kuwait's arid environment and groundwater challenges.
Al-Subaie announced Kuwait's first successful marketing of locally farmed shrimp using sustainable Biofloc technology, reducing over 70 percent shrimp import reliance and opening key opportunities for private sector investment in domestic aquaculture production.
KISR adapted Biofloc for Kuwait's low-salinity groundwater, overcoming unique ionic challenges without chemicals or antibiotics, displaying local scientific innovation and environmentally friendly aquaculture suited to national conditions.
These achievements support national sustainability, job creation, and economic diversification, with plans for a 100,000-square-meter Aquaculture Complex in Bar Ghadi to produce 1,200 tons annually of shrimp, seabream, grouper, and sheim.
The planned complex will also feature fish feed production and seafood manufacturing facilities, forming a comprehensive, sustainable infrastructure aligned with Kuwait's broader food security and development strategies. (end)
oys
The announcement came during the "Shrimp Harvest" ceremony held at KISR's Kabd Research and Innovation Station under the patronage of Acting Director-General Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan, emphasizing national efforts toward self-sufficiency and sustainable aquaculture development.
Lead researcher of the Sustainable Economic Shrimp Farm Project at KISR Dr. Shireen Al-Subaie stated the harvest marks a strategic milestone toward expanding commercial aquaculture in Kuwait through advanced research and modern technological solutions.
This year's production surpassed two kilograms per square meter, with shrimp reaching the ideal market weight of 20 grams, achieved through intensive closed farming systems tailored to Kuwait's arid environment and groundwater challenges.
Al-Subaie announced Kuwait's first successful marketing of locally farmed shrimp using sustainable Biofloc technology, reducing over 70 percent shrimp import reliance and opening key opportunities for private sector investment in domestic aquaculture production.
KISR adapted Biofloc for Kuwait's low-salinity groundwater, overcoming unique ionic challenges without chemicals or antibiotics, displaying local scientific innovation and environmentally friendly aquaculture suited to national conditions.
These achievements support national sustainability, job creation, and economic diversification, with plans for a 100,000-square-meter Aquaculture Complex in Bar Ghadi to produce 1,200 tons annually of shrimp, seabream, grouper, and sheim.
The planned complex will also feature fish feed production and seafood manufacturing facilities, forming a comprehensive, sustainable infrastructure aligned with Kuwait's broader food security and development strategies. (end)
oys
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment