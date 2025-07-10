Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KISR Marks Fourth Year Of Shrimp Harvest Boosting Food Security

2025-07-10 05:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced Thursday the fourth successful annual harvest of locally farmed shrimp, reinforcing Kuwait's national food security strategy and supporting Vision 2035 initiatives.
The announcement came during the "Shrimp Harvest" ceremony held at KISR's Kabd Research and Innovation Station under the patronage of Acting Director-General Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan, emphasizing national efforts toward self-sufficiency and sustainable aquaculture development.
Lead researcher of the Sustainable Economic Shrimp Farm Project at KISR Dr. Shireen Al-Subaie stated the harvest marks a strategic milestone toward expanding commercial aquaculture in Kuwait through advanced research and modern technological solutions.
This year's production surpassed two kilograms per square meter, with shrimp reaching the ideal market weight of 20 grams, achieved through intensive closed farming systems tailored to Kuwait's arid environment and groundwater challenges.
Al-Subaie announced Kuwait's first successful marketing of locally farmed shrimp using sustainable Biofloc technology, reducing over 70 percent shrimp import reliance and opening key opportunities for private sector investment in domestic aquaculture production.
KISR adapted Biofloc for Kuwait's low-salinity groundwater, overcoming unique ionic challenges without chemicals or antibiotics, displaying local scientific innovation and environmentally friendly aquaculture suited to national conditions.
These achievements support national sustainability, job creation, and economic diversification, with plans for a 100,000-square-meter Aquaculture Complex in Bar Ghadi to produce 1,200 tons annually of shrimp, seabream, grouper, and sheim.
The planned complex will also feature fish feed production and seafood manufacturing facilities, forming a comprehensive, sustainable infrastructure aligned with Kuwait's broader food security and development strategies. (end)
