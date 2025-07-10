Boeing Stock Hits 15-Month High On Price Target Hike, Thai Tariff Deal Chatter

Shares of Boeing (BA) hit a more than a year-high in morning trade on Wednesday after the aircraft manufacturer received a price target hike from Susquehanna. Speculation that President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff negotiations could lead to more deals for the company also aided the stock's upward momentum.

Boeing's stock hit a 15-month high of $228.51, surging by over 3% after the opening bell. While retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits ticked higher as compared to a day ago, it has remained in 'neutral' territory for the last three months.

Susquehanna hiked its price target on Boeing to $252 from $240, representing a potential upside of 10% from the new 52-week peak, and kept a 'positive' rating on the stock.

The brokerage said it has hiked its expectations after reviewing Boeing's June deliveries. The airplane-making behemoth reported that it delivered 60 planes in June, bringing its total deliveries in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 to 150.

Susquehanna said the numbers are encouraging and showcase Boeing's progress on the commercial production re-ramp.

The stock was also buoyed by Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri stating that the airline could exercise an existing option to buy more planes from Boeing as a part of Thailand's tariff negotiations with the U.S.

While speaking at Reuters' NEXT Asia summit on Wednesday, Eamsiri said that Thai Airways had ordered 45 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets last year in February and had the option of ordering another 35 as part of the contract.

His comments echoed statements by Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who said on Sunday that the country may purchase more Boeing aircraft as part of its tariff negotiations with Washington.

Thailand is among the nations trying to finalise a deal with President Trump before the clock runs out. It has already submitted a new trade proposal to the U.S. in an effort to avoid steep tariff hikes that will take effect on Aug. 1.

Boeing has proven to be a bargaining chip for Trump in his global tariff war. During his tour of the Middle East, Qatar Airways announced a deal to purchase up to 210 Boeing jets, as well as a deal with Etihad Airways, which included the acquisition of 28 Boeing wide-body aircraft.

In his negotiations with China, Beijing lifted its ban on acquiring Boeing jets under the new trade deal framework. Even the US-UK deal included British Airways placing an order for 32 787 Dreamliners, valued at around $13 billion.

