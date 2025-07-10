Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wall Street Climbs as Nvidia Achieves Market Milestone

Wall Street Climbs as Nvidia Achieves Market Milestone


2025-07-10 04:57:10
(MENAFN) Midweek trading on The New York Stock Exchange closed with positive momentum, led by a surge in technology stocks after Nvidia became the first firm to achieve a market capitalization of USD4 trillion.

This historic milestone sparked a broader rally across the tech sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 0.49%, gaining 217.54 points to finish at 44,458.3. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 0.61%, or 37.74 points, ending the session at 6,263.26.

The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising by 0.95%—an addition of 192.87 points—to close at a new all-time high of 20,611.34.

Nvidia’s valuation reached USD4 trillion, positioning it as the first company to cross that benchmark.

It has now overtaken industry giants Apple and Microsoft, both of which had previously reached the USD3 trillion level before Nvidia’s ascent.

Shares of other major technology firms also showed gains. Meta's stock advanced 1.68%, Microsoft increased by 1.39%, and Alphabet rose 1.43%, contributing further to the sector’s robust performance.

In a separate development, U.S. President Donald Trump posted seven additional tariff letters on social media.

According to the documents, "the Philippines will face 20% tariffs," while "Brunei and Moldova" are set to be subject to 25% tariffs. "Sri Lanka, Iraq, Algeria and Libya" will each see tariffs rise to 30%.

This move comes in line with Trump's earlier warning that he would begin issuing formal notices detailing new tariff structures starting Monday.

MENAFN10072025000045017167ID1109783167

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search