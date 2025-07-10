403
Federal Reserve Officials Split on Future Rate Cuts
(MENAFN) The most recent summary from the US Federal Reserve’s meeting, published on Wednesday, highlighted a division among officials over the direction of interest rates for the rest of the year.
While a majority indicated that lowering the policy rate might be suitable before year-end, others remained hesitant due to persistent inflation threats.
According to the released notes, Federal Reserve policymakers largely adopted a cautious stance when discussing potential interest rate shifts.
During this meeting, members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) collectively agreed to leave the central bank’s key lending rate steady, maintaining it within the 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent range that has been in effect since December.
"Most participants assessed that some reduction in the target range for the federal funds rate this year would likely be appropriate," the minutes stated.
This assessment took into account several factors such as the possibility that inflationary pressure from tariffs might be short-lived or limited in scope, stable medium- to long-term inflation expectations, and potential signs of weakening in both the economy and the labor market.
Additionally, "a couple" of committee members expressed a readiness to advocate for a rate cut as early as the next scheduled meeting, provided economic indicators developed in line with their expectations.
On the other hand, "some" officials felt that holding the federal funds rate steady through 2025 was the most probable course of action.
They cited reasons such as continued inflation readings exceeding the Committee’s 2 percent target, strong short-term inflation expectations among households and firms, and a forecast that the economy would maintain its strength, all of which supported a more cautious approach.
