NASSCOM Selects Softude's Founder Sunil Rawat For SME Council, Honoring His Leadership In Tech
Softude's Visionary Leadership Receives National RecognitionINDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Softude is proud to share that its founder has been selected as a member of the NASSCOM SME Council, a prestigious platform under the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), India's leading trade body for the technology industry.
This recognition highlights years of commitment to driving innovation and supporting the digital growth of enterprises across the country and in global markets.
“As part of the NASSCOM SME Council, I look forward to contributing to the roadmap for India's SME sector by fostering digital transformation, policy reform, and meaningful collaboration. This is not just a personal milestone but a proud moment for all of us at Softude. It reflects the journey we have built together with trust, innovation, and long-term partnerships. I am truly grateful to our clients, partners, and team members for being an essential part of this growth,” shared the founder.
Softude remains committed to supporting business transformation and sustainable growth through technology interventions. The company looks forward to sharing its insights and learnings with industry peers and contributing at a national level to shape the future of the industry.
About Softude
Softude is a global IT consulting and technology services company helping enterprises innovate and scale in an AI-first world. With 18+ years of experience and a presence in 30+ countries, we specialize in software development, digital product engineering, and transformation. Trusted by startups and Fortune 500s alike, we serve industries including Banking and Financial Services, Automotive, Manufacturing, Education, and Healthcare. Appraised at CMMI Level 5 and ISO certified, our 410+ experts deliver secure, scalable solutions that drive intelligent innovation. As active members of ESC, NASSCOM, and CRISIL, we're committed to delivering lasting value and shaping the future of digital.
Yati Nayak
Softude Infotech Pvt Ltd
+ +91 93038 00613
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment