THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS INTRODUCES THE NORTH AND SOUTH PALACE TRAILS — CURATED JOURNEYS THROUGH INDIA’S HERITAGE, CULTURE AND MODERN LUXURY
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts proudly unveils two distinctive and immersive travel experiences under its iconic Leela Palace Trail offering—The Leela Palace Trail – North India and The Leela Palace Trail – South India. These thoughtfully crafted journeys are designed to offer discerning inbound travellers distinct narratives of India’s multifaceted allure—from the imperial splendour of the north to the soulful richness of the south.
At a time when global travellers are seeking journeys with purpose, the newly introduced trails allow for deeper discovery, while staying at some of the most celebrated luxury addresses in the country. Whether it is a first-time visit to India or a return in search of deeper connection, The Leela Palace Trails serve as a seamless introduction to India’s timeless stories through a lens of refined hospitality.
The Leela Palace Trail – North India: India’s Golden Triangle Reimagined
Designed for the first-time inbound traveller looking to witness India’s most iconic destinations with all the hallmarks of The Leela’s regal hospitality, the North Trail follows the fabled Golden Triangle—New Delhi, Jaipur, and Udaipur.
From the imperial heart of the capital at The Leela Palace New Delhi, to the grandeur of The Leela Palace Jaipur nestled amidst the Aravalli hills, and the ethereal lakeside splendour of The Leela Palace Udaipur—this itinerary blends centuries of art, architecture, and culture with modern opulence. Signature rituals, curated art walks, immersive heritage tours, artisanal workshops, and bespoke dining moments across these palaces ensure that every step of the journey is a poetic introduction to India’s royal past, brought to life with world-class service and contemporary comfort.
The Leela Palace Trail – South India: A Journey into Cultural Depth and Conscious Luxury
For the modern traveller seeking spiritual grounding, cultural immersion and holistic wellness, the South Trail offers a deeper dive into the rhythms of life across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kovalam, Ashtamudi, and Hyderabad.
From the regal architecture of The Leela Palace Bengaluru to the seafront serenity of The Leela Palace Chennai, the coastal embrace of The Leela Kovalam and backwater charm of The Leela Ashtamudi, concluding with the Indo-Persian elegance of The Leela Hyderabad—this itinerary is a tribute to slow luxury and soulful exploration.
Guests can experience sunrise yoga by the sea, ayurvedic therapies, houseboat stays, ceremonial rituals, and intimate cultural performances, while discovering India’s southern heritage through temple trails, local cuisines, art walks, and sustainable living experiences. This trail appeals to travellers looking to reconnect—with nature, culture, and themselves.
“The introduction of the North and South Palace Trails reflects our commitment to crafting immersive journeys that are rooted in Indian heritage and delivered with intuitive luxury,” said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. “While the North Trail is perfect for first-time visitors to India who wish to experience its most iconic landmarks, the South Trail invites a slower, more introspective exploration through wellness, cuisine, and culture.”
Both trails are fully customizable and supported by The Leela’s hallmark Palace Service, offering seamless transitions, bespoke excursions, curated experiences, and conscious luxury at every touchpoint.
