Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Austrian President Urges Addressing Needs in Gaza

2025-07-10 04:29:04
(MENAFN) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen emphasized the critical importance of addressing the humanitarian emergency in Gaza during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Vienna on Wednesday.

The two officials discussed a range of urgent regional and global matters in what Van der Bellen described on X as a dialogue “among friends.”

He stated, “We discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and I emphasized the urgency to respond to the humanitarian needs of the population in line with international law.”

The conversation also covered ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the necessity of a sustainable long-term solution to secure a dignified future for Gaza.

In addition to the immediate conflict, Van der Bellen highlighted broader geopolitical issues, noting mutual concerns about nuclear proliferation.

He remarked, “We exchanged views on geopolitical developments and agreed that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, while also avoiding a regional escalation.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Saar also held talks with Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger. On X, Meinl-Reisinger expressed a shared ambition to grasp a “historic opportunity” for peace in the Middle East.

She added, “I am cautiously optimistic that the intensive diplomatic efforts are having an effect: There is movement in the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages.”

