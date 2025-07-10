Dubai Police Make Eid Al Adha Special For Female Inmates And Their Kids

Dubai Police are making an effort to include female inmates and their children in Eid Al Adha celebrations this year by distributing clothing and organising special programmes as part of their ongoing humanitarian and social efforts.

The gift-giving is part of the 'You Made Me Happy' initiative at the Women's Prison aimed at "uplifting the spirits of the inmates and their children," Dubai Police said on Thursday, ahead of first day of Eid Al Adha.

“Aside from gift distribution, there were also entertainment programmes for children, creating a warm, family-like atmosphere filled with positivity," Dubai Police said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times, adding, "(The initiative) was aimed at "spreading joy and reinforcing values of tolerance and compassion."

“This initiative, now in its 11th consecutive year, is a clear testament to Dubai Police's commitment to the vision of our wise leadership in building a compassionate and cohesive society,” said Col Jamila Al Zaabi, director of the Women's Prison.

“We prioritise humanitarian aspects of our work, especially concerning children and female inmates. We want everyone - even those inside correctional facilities - to feel included and entitled to joy and hope,” she added.

"(We) adopt a holistic humanitarian approach to managing female inmates, extending beyond correctional aspects to include emotional and social support, upholding their dignity and rights,” Col Al Zaabi continued.

“The Eid clothing distribution is not just a gesture but a message of hope, a reminder that they and their children are not forgotten,” she underscored.