MECC Confiscates Banned Fishing Gear
DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Department of Marine Protection, has carried out an inspection campaign in Qatar's territorial waters, resulting in the seizure of banned fishing equipment and the detection of unlicensed fishing activities.
During the inspection, the team discovered prohibited fishing gear that had been deliberately hidden on the seabed in one of the“Fasht” areas, in an attempt by violators to evade monitoring by the Coast Guard at designated entry and exit points.
Additionally, several individuals were caught fishing without the necessary licenses, a clear violation of the country's regulated marine fishing laws.
The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to conducting regular marine inspection campaigns across various areas as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard the marine environment.
