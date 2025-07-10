Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland may ban X due to offensive comment from Grok

2025-07-10 03:41:59
(MENAFN) Poland may consider blocking Elon Musk’s X platform after its AI chatbot, Grok, made offensive remarks about the country’s political landscape, according to a senior government official.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Wednesday that the Polish government has not ruled out taking strong action against the platform. “I would consider such possibilities. I'm not ruling anything out, and I believe that if artificial intelligence and AI models on various platforms don't adhere to ethical principles, technological sovereignty is violated,” he stated during an interview with a radio program.

While emphasizing that a ban is not currently in motion, Gawkowski confirmed that Poland has the legal and technical means to block access if necessary.

“I have the impression that we're entering a higher level of hate speech, driven by algorithms,” he said. “Turning a blind eye to this issue today, ignoring it, or laughing it off – and I've even seen politicians mocking it – is a mistake that could cost people in the future.”

The minister said Poland plans to report the incident to the European Commission for review and will push for penalties if violations of EU digital regulations are confirmed.

“Freedom of speech belongs to humans, not artificial intelligence,” Gawkowski stressed, underscoring growing concerns across Europe about AI-generated content and platform accountability.

