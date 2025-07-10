CME Group International Average Daily Volume Hits Record 9.2 Million Contracts In Q2 2025, Up 18% Year Over Year



Record Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) ADV of 6.7M, up 15% in Q2 2025 Record Asia Pacific (APAC) ADV of 2.2M, up 30% in Q2 2025

LONDON and SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 9.2 million contracts in Q2 2025, up 18% year over year. Reflecting all trading reported outside the United States, this growth was driven by record quarterly ADV in EMEA and APAC. Quarterly international records were achieved in Interest Rate, Equity Index, Energy, Agricultural and Metals products up 14%, 38%, 23%, 3% and 14% respectively.

"During this period of heightened volatility, a broad range of market participants again turned to CME Group to manage risk and pursue opportunities across asset classes," said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group. "Our clients continue to rely on the strength of our global benchmarks and around-the-clock liquidity, enabling them to efficiently respond in every time zone and whenever market-moving events occur."

In Q2 2025, EMEA ADV hit a record 6.7 million contracts, up 15% from the same period a year ago. This was driven by record quarterly ADV in the region in Equity Index up 43%, Energy up 15%, Interest Rate products up 12%, and Metals products up 5%.

ADV for APAC in Q2 2025 hit 2.2 million contracts, up 30% from the same period last year. This was driven by regional growth in Energy products up 67%, Metals up 34%, and Agricultural products up 13%.

Canada ADV reached 190,000 contracts in Q2 2025, up 17% year on year. Interest Rate and Equity Index products ADV increased 19% and 35%, respectively.

LatAm ADV reached 189,000 contracts in Q2 2025, up 4% from 2024. Foreign Exchange and Metals products ADV reached quarterly records in the region and grew 30% and 3% respectively.

Gobally, CME Group reported a record quarterly ADV of 30.2 million contracts in Q2 2025, up 16% year over year and driven by record quarterly volume in Interest Rate, Agricultural‌ and Metals products.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on , , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

