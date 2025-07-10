Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wildfires Impact 1,900 Families in Syria

2025-07-10 03:13:05
(MENAFN) The northwestern Syrian province of Latakia continues to suffer from relentless wildfires now entering their eighth day, directly impacting approximately 1,900 families and putting thousands more at risk, the United Nations humanitarian agency reported Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) detailed that since July 2, the fires have erupted at over 40 separate locations, consuming vast stretches of pine forests, farmland, and the outskirts of villages.

This escalating disaster has triggered significant population displacement and intensified humanitarian needs, particularly in shelter, access to clean water, and critical services.

OCHA highlighted that the communities most severely affected are those primarily inhabited by returning refugees, with a marked decrease in the number of people returning since the fires began.

In response, Syria launched an emergency relief initiative on Wednesday in collaboration with the World Food Programme, aimed at supporting wildfire victims in Latakia, according to chief agricultural official Amjad Badr, as cited by a state-run news agency.

Badr reported that the fires have damaged roughly 15,000 hectares and assured that essential assistance, including agricultural inputs and infrastructure repairs, will be delivered to those impacted.

