403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wildfires Impact 1,900 Families in Syria
(MENAFN) The northwestern Syrian province of Latakia continues to suffer from relentless wildfires now entering their eighth day, directly impacting approximately 1,900 families and putting thousands more at risk, the United Nations humanitarian agency reported Wednesday.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) detailed that since July 2, the fires have erupted at over 40 separate locations, consuming vast stretches of pine forests, farmland, and the outskirts of villages.
This escalating disaster has triggered significant population displacement and intensified humanitarian needs, particularly in shelter, access to clean water, and critical services.
OCHA highlighted that the communities most severely affected are those primarily inhabited by returning refugees, with a marked decrease in the number of people returning since the fires began.
In response, Syria launched an emergency relief initiative on Wednesday in collaboration with the World Food Programme, aimed at supporting wildfire victims in Latakia, according to chief agricultural official Amjad Badr, as cited by a state-run news agency.
Badr reported that the fires have damaged roughly 15,000 hectares and assured that essential assistance, including agricultural inputs and infrastructure repairs, will be delivered to those impacted.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) detailed that since July 2, the fires have erupted at over 40 separate locations, consuming vast stretches of pine forests, farmland, and the outskirts of villages.
This escalating disaster has triggered significant population displacement and intensified humanitarian needs, particularly in shelter, access to clean water, and critical services.
OCHA highlighted that the communities most severely affected are those primarily inhabited by returning refugees, with a marked decrease in the number of people returning since the fires began.
In response, Syria launched an emergency relief initiative on Wednesday in collaboration with the World Food Programme, aimed at supporting wildfire victims in Latakia, according to chief agricultural official Amjad Badr, as cited by a state-run news agency.
Badr reported that the fires have damaged roughly 15,000 hectares and assured that essential assistance, including agricultural inputs and infrastructure repairs, will be delivered to those impacted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment