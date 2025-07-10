Bitget Hosts Public Token Sale For Pump.Fun (PUMP)

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has launched a public token sale for (PUMP), the native token of the viral Solana-based memecoin platform

The sale opens on July 10, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC) and runs for 24 hours, closing on July 11 at 10:00 (UTC). With a fixed swap price of $0.004 per token, participants can subscribe using USDT and USDC, with individual contributions ranging from 5 to 1,000,000 coins. A total of 150 billion PUMP tokens will be available for sale, representing a $600 million total subscription quota from a total supply of 1 trillion tokens.

The PUMP token fuels the platform, which has become a creative hub for memecoin launches and community experimentation on Solana. The token's introduction marks a new chapter in enabling crypto-native meme culture and grassroots innovation. Following the token sale, trading for PUMP/USDT will go live on Bitget Spot on July 11 at 12:00 (UTC).

PUMP is the native utility token of the platform, which includes the launchpad and the automated market maker (AMM) protocol. While the platform remains fully permissionless and does not require the token for access, PUMP may be used in promotional activities and future utilities tied to the ecosystem.

Bitget continues to expand its footprint in the spot crypto market. With a 24-hour trading volume of over 3.56 billion USDT, Bitget ranks as the third-largest spot exchange, according to Coingecko . The platform supports about 700 tokens, and has previously hosted high-profile token sales, including The WalletConnect Network, Jambo, and Fuel Ignition.

