Copernicus Lodge Vaults From 59% To 100% IPAC Compliance In Three Months With Infection Shield Guidance

IPAC Compliance Improvement

Copernicus Lodge boosts IPAC compliance from 59% to 100% in 3 months with Infection Shield's funded roadmap proving that Ontario's IPAC envelope works

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Copernicus Lodge , a 228-bed not-for-profit long-term care home in Toronto's Roncesvalles community, has reached 100 percent compliance with Ontario's infection-prevention and control (IPAC) standards after a three-month improvement drive led in partnership with Infection Shield .The initiative began in March, when a comprehensive 270-point assessment conducted by Infection Shield identified multiple high-risk gaps that could have resulted in ministry citations. Working with the home's leadership team, the consultancy mapped each finding to a corrective action funded through the province's dedicated IPAC envelope.Compliance trajectory- March: 59 %- April: 77.8 %- May: 81.4 %- June: 100 %“A clear, funded roadmap turned potential liabilities into measurable gains,” said Aleksandra Grzeszczuk, RN, CEO of Copernicus Lodge.“The process not only satisfied inspectors but freed leaders to focus on resident care instead of paperwork.”Key elements of the improvement plan- Targeted staff coaching – Infection Shield facilitated unit-based huddles and mock inspections, sharpening frontline response to audit criteria.- Real-time dashboards – daily metrics flagged lagging hand-hygiene stations and PPE stock, enabling same-shift fixes.- Documentation overhaul – standardised logs and checklists aligned with Public Health Ontario guidelines, ready for unannounced ministry visits.“The Copernicus result shows what's possible when homes invest their IPAC funding in evidence-based support,” said Dr. Kamyab Ghatan, National Chief Infection Control Officer, Infection Shield.“Rapid compliance gains translate directly into fewer outbreaks, shorter isolation periods, and lower operating costs.”Copernicus Lodge will maintain quarterly reassessments to sustain its 100 percent score and share lessons learned with peer homes through sector round-tables..For further information on the improvement framework and funding eligibility, book a call

