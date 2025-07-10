403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korean Court Approves Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Yoon
(MENAFN) A Seoul court on Thursday approved a second arrest warrant for former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in relation to his controversial martial law declaration last December, according to media.
The Seoul Central District Court granted the warrant after a formal hearing prompted by a request from special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk.
Yoon is currently facing five criminal charges. One of the key allegations is that he sidelined most cabinet officials from a crucial meeting held before his December 3 martial law announcement, thereby infringing on their rights.
Prosecutors also accuse Yoon of fabricating official documents related to the martial law order and securing signatures from then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
Further charges assert that Yoon directed false information to be distributed to international media, ordered aides to resist his arrest in January, and instructed the deletion of secure phone call logs.
Yoon rejected all accusations during the court hearing. Following the session, he was transferred to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital.
This marks Yoon's second detention linked to the case. He was initially arrested in January but later released in March after the Seoul Central District Court overturned that decision.
The Seoul Central District Court granted the warrant after a formal hearing prompted by a request from special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk.
Yoon is currently facing five criminal charges. One of the key allegations is that he sidelined most cabinet officials from a crucial meeting held before his December 3 martial law announcement, thereby infringing on their rights.
Prosecutors also accuse Yoon of fabricating official documents related to the martial law order and securing signatures from then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
Further charges assert that Yoon directed false information to be distributed to international media, ordered aides to resist his arrest in January, and instructed the deletion of secure phone call logs.
Yoon rejected all accusations during the court hearing. Following the session, he was transferred to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital.
This marks Yoon's second detention linked to the case. He was initially arrested in January but later released in March after the Seoul Central District Court overturned that decision.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment