South Korean Court Approves Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Yoon

2025-07-10 02:42:42
(MENAFN) A Seoul court on Thursday approved a second arrest warrant for former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in relation to his controversial martial law declaration last December, according to media.

The Seoul Central District Court granted the warrant after a formal hearing prompted by a request from special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk.

Yoon is currently facing five criminal charges. One of the key allegations is that he sidelined most cabinet officials from a crucial meeting held before his December 3 martial law announcement, thereby infringing on their rights.

Prosecutors also accuse Yoon of fabricating official documents related to the martial law order and securing signatures from then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Further charges assert that Yoon directed false information to be distributed to international media, ordered aides to resist his arrest in January, and instructed the deletion of secure phone call logs.

Yoon rejected all accusations during the court hearing. Following the session, he was transferred to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital.

This marks Yoon's second detention linked to the case. He was initially arrested in January but later released in March after the Seoul Central District Court overturned that decision.

