403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LA Confirms Rescue of 31 Workers Trapped in Tunnel Collapse
(MENAFN) The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the successful rescue of 31 workers trapped after a tunnel collapse in Wilmington on Wednesday evening.
All the trapped individuals, who were reportedly engaged in tunnel construction, were located alive and showed no visible injuries, the department said. Authorities confirmed that no one is missing following the incident.
The collapse took place around 8 p.m. (0300 GMT Thursday) near the 1700 block of North Figueroa Street in Wilmington.
Emergency units, including all urban search and rescue teams from the fire department, were rapidly deployed to the scene to manage the rescue effort.
Officials explained that the collapse happened in an 18-foot-wide (5.5-meter) industrial tunnel under construction, designed for municipal wastewater management.
The site of the collapse was roughly 5 to 6 miles (8 to 9.6 km) away from the sole entry point used by rescuers, posing a logistical challenge for the emergency response.
All the trapped individuals, who were reportedly engaged in tunnel construction, were located alive and showed no visible injuries, the department said. Authorities confirmed that no one is missing following the incident.
The collapse took place around 8 p.m. (0300 GMT Thursday) near the 1700 block of North Figueroa Street in Wilmington.
Emergency units, including all urban search and rescue teams from the fire department, were rapidly deployed to the scene to manage the rescue effort.
Officials explained that the collapse happened in an 18-foot-wide (5.5-meter) industrial tunnel under construction, designed for municipal wastewater management.
The site of the collapse was roughly 5 to 6 miles (8 to 9.6 km) away from the sole entry point used by rescuers, posing a logistical challenge for the emergency response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment