Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LA Confirms Rescue of 31 Workers Trapped in Tunnel Collapse

LA Confirms Rescue of 31 Workers Trapped in Tunnel Collapse


2025-07-10 02:23:42
(MENAFN) The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the successful rescue of 31 workers trapped after a tunnel collapse in Wilmington on Wednesday evening.

All the trapped individuals, who were reportedly engaged in tunnel construction, were located alive and showed no visible injuries, the department said. Authorities confirmed that no one is missing following the incident.

The collapse took place around 8 p.m. (0300 GMT Thursday) near the 1700 block of North Figueroa Street in Wilmington.

Emergency units, including all urban search and rescue teams from the fire department, were rapidly deployed to the scene to manage the rescue effort.

Officials explained that the collapse happened in an 18-foot-wide (5.5-meter) industrial tunnel under construction, designed for municipal wastewater management.

The site of the collapse was roughly 5 to 6 miles (8 to 9.6 km) away from the sole entry point used by rescuers, posing a logistical challenge for the emergency response.

MENAFN10072025000045017169ID1109782513

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search