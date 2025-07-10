Awqaf Ministry Honours Departments Winning Institutional Incentive Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Quality, Development, and Innovation, honoured the winning departments of the Institutional Incentive Awards for the first half of 2025, during a ceremony attended by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanem along with a number of department directors and heads of sections.

The ceremony included the honouring of three winning departments including the Engineering Affairs Department, which received the Innovation Leadership Award; the Waqf Banks Department at the General Directorate of Awqaf, which received the Ehsan Award for Quality; and the Mosques Department, which received the Strategic Excellence Award.

This recognition comes in appreciation of the distinguished institutional efforts made by these departments across various fields, and in reinforcement of a performance culture based on innovation, quality, and strategic excellence.

Director of the Department of Quality, Development, and Innovation, Dr. Mohammed Khalifa Al Kubaisi praised during the ceremony the great care and attention that the Minister dedicates to the institutional development journey of the Ministry, as well as his close monitoring of all efforts that enhance a smart and creative work environment, considering it a foundational pillar for achieving institutional leadership at national, regional, and international levels.

He pointed out that the Ministry has set out a comprehensive roadmap for institutional excellence through a system of internal and external awards designed in a systematic and integrated manner, supporting one another within sequential cycles.

This ensures continuous improvement and development of the Ministry's performance and expands its participation in excellence forums locally and internationally, in service of glorifying the rituals of God and serving religion and the nation.