Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Rises By 920 Over Past Day

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,011 (+11) Russian tanks, 22,972 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 30,140 (+38) artillery systems, 1,437 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 1,193 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,445 (+6) cruise missiles.

Additionally, the Russian army has lost 421 warplanes, 340 helicopters, 44,781 (+324) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 54,656 (+81) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,929 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are continuously updated.