Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kupwara Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In South Kashmir's Pampore

Kupwara Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In South Kashmir's Pampore


2025-07-10 02:04:16
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 54-year-old driver from north Kashmir's Kupwara district died under mysterious circumstances in Kadlabal, Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district early Thursday morning.

Official Sources said that the deceased has been identified as Sajjad Ahmad Shah a resident of Panzgam, Kupwara, working as driver.

He was reportedly found unconscious in the Kadlabal Pampore area and was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, where doctors declared him dead, they said,as per news agency JKNS.

Cognizance of the incident has been taken and further investigation started.

Read Also JCB Driver Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions In J&K's Poonch Man Dies After Falling From Building In Srinagar

MENAFN10072025000215011059ID1109782442

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search