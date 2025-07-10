Kupwara Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In South Kashmir's Pampore

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 54-year-old driver from north Kashmir's Kupwara district died under mysterious circumstances in Kadlabal, Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district early Thursday morning.

Official Sources said that the deceased has been identified as Sajjad Ahmad Shah a resident of Panzgam, Kupwara, working as driver.

He was reportedly found unconscious in the Kadlabal Pampore area and was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, where doctors declared him dead, they said,as per news agency JKNS.

Cognizance of the incident has been taken and further investigation started.

