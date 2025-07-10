403
Dr. Eboni Ivory Green Releases New Book - Journey Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: Finding Your Emotional Home as a Caregiver
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) New Book Helps Caregivers Find Strength, Peace, and Purpose Through the Wisdom of Oz
Green Publishing proudly announces the release of Journey Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: Finding Your Emotional Home as a Caregiver by Dr. Eboni Ivory Green, a nationally recognized caregiver advocate and author. This unique self-help guide offers emotional support, practical tools, and soulful insight for caregivers who feel overwhelmed, lost, or burned out.
Using the beloved tale of The Wizard of Oz as a powerful metaphor, Dr. Green reimagines the journey of caregiving as one of courage, clarity, and inner healing. Each chapter draws from the iconic characters and scenes of Oz—Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and more—guiding readers to nurture self-love, build resilience, and rediscover their sense of belonging and personal purpose.
Journey Beyond the Yellow Brick Road includes self-assessments, guided reflections, and planning tools to help readers navigate challenges, manage grief, set healthy boundaries, and cultivate joy—even in the hardest moments. Whether you’re a family caregiver, professional support worker, or simply someone searching for emotional clarity, this book offers a compassionate roadmap home to your truest self.
About the Author:
Dr. Eboni Ivory Green is a nationally respected caregiver advocate, author, and educator. She co-founded Caregiver Support Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to training and empowering family and frontline caregivers. With a passion for nurturing resilience and compassion in others, Dr. Green has authored several acclaimed books, including The 7 Pillars of Successful Caregiving.
