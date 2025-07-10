Syria Urges Integration Of Kurdish Forces Into National Army

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Jul 10 (NNN-SANA) – The Syrian interim government, yesterday, reaffirmed its rejection of any form of partition, following a meeting between Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, the top commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Damascus.

In a statement carried by al-Ikhbaria TV, a government source said, the administration welcomes the integration of SDF fighters into the national army within legal frameworks. It also called for the restoration of state institutions in north-eastern Syria to end the administrative vacuum and ensure essential public services.

Abdi and al-Sharaa struck an accord for integration in March, with U.S. backing, but its implementation has been delayed due to disagreements between the two parties.

Warning against delays in implementing the accord, the statement said that,“betting on separatist projects or foreign agendas is a losing wager” and urged a return to a unified national identity.

It reiterated that Kurds are an integral part of Syria's social fabric and that the rights of all Syrians must be protected within the state structure.– NNN-SANA