Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria Urges Integration Of Kurdish Forces Into National Army

Syria Urges Integration Of Kurdish Forces Into National Army


2025-07-10 01:06:30
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Jul 10 (NNN-SANA) – The Syrian interim government, yesterday, reaffirmed its rejection of any form of partition, following a meeting between Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, the top commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Damascus.

In a statement carried by al-Ikhbaria TV, a government source said, the administration welcomes the integration of SDF fighters into the national army within legal frameworks. It also called for the restoration of state institutions in north-eastern Syria to end the administrative vacuum and ensure essential public services.

Abdi and al-Sharaa struck an accord for integration in March, with U.S. backing, but its implementation has been delayed due to disagreements between the two parties.

Warning against delays in implementing the accord, the statement said that,“betting on separatist projects or foreign agendas is a losing wager” and urged a return to a unified national identity.

It reiterated that Kurds are an integral part of Syria's social fabric and that the rights of all Syrians must be protected within the state structure.– NNN-SANA

MENAFN10072025000200011047ID1109782304

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search