Ukrainian Forces Destroy 100 Russian Heavy Flamethrower Systems Since Start Of Full-Scale War
"Russian occupiers have already lost 100 heavy flamethrower systems since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The video from the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows the destruction of some of them," the post reads.Read also: Ukrainian forces eliminated over 230,000 Russian invaders over past six months – Syrskyi
According to the General Staff, Russian forces have used the first version of the HFS Buratino (TOS-1), the modernized Solntsepyok (TOS-1A), and the wheeled system Tosochka (TOS-2).
Additionally, in 2024, Russia publicly demonstrated a new tracked heavy flamethrower system called the TOS-3 Dragon, developed by Omsktransmash, as part of a propaganda campaign. The General Staff notes that the current fate of this system is unknown.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment