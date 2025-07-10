Ukrainian Forces Destroy 100 Russian Heavy Flamethrower Systems Since Start Of Full-Scale War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook and shared a video showing the destruction of some of these systems.

"Russian occupiers have already lost 100 heavy flamethrower systems since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The video from the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows the destruction of some of them," the post reads.

Ukrainian forces eliminated over 230,000 Russian invaders over past six months – Syrskyi

According to the General Staff, Russian forces have used the first version of the HFS Buratino (TOS-1), the modernized Solntsepyok (TOS-1A), and the wheeled system Tosochka (TOS-2).

Additionally, in 2024, Russia publicly demonstrated a new tracked heavy flamethrower system called the TOS-3 Dragon, developed by Omsktransmash, as part of a propaganda campaign. The General Staff notes that the current fate of this system is unknown.