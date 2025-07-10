Cap-Free, Hidden-Needle Onestep Lancing Pen Debuts In Spain--First Step Of Sterilance's European Roll-Out
What makes Onestep different
-
Single-step needle loading & removal - insert a SoftSense lancet and simply twist off its protective cap; no pen-cap removal is ever required.
Four-step workflow - insert, twist, press, eject - around 70 % fewer actions than conventional pens.
TPCTM vertical drive guides the needle in a straight path, reducing vibration and tissue trauma for an almost painless finger-stick.
Needle concealed throughout , easing needle anxiety and lowering accidental-injury risk.
In a recent evaluation with 30 frequent testers, 92 % reported "little or no pain," while 87 % felt safer because they never saw the needle.
Market context
Spain is home to an estimated 5.1 million adults with diabetes , one of the highest prevalence rates in Europe. Low-pain, easy-to-use devices such as Onestep can help improve adherence to daily self-monitoring, a cornerstone of effective diabetes management.
Availability
Onestep and SoftSense are now on sale in Spain via select brick-and-mortar pharmacies and partner e-commerce sites . Broader retail and pharmacy distribution across additional EU markets will commence in the coming months.
Compliance & resources
Onestep and SoftSense are CE-MDR and ISO 13485 certified and engineered for frequent, home-based capillary sampling.
For more information about Onestep and to explore its features, visit:
.
For media or distribution enquiries, please contact: [email protected] .
