Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cap-Free, Hidden-Needle Onestep Lancing Pen Debuts In Spain--First Step Of Sterilance's European Roll-Out

2025-07-10 12:01:02
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Onestep is the world's first cap-free, four-step lancing pen that keeps the needle hidden from start to finish and drives it with patent-protected Total Path ControlTM (TPC) vertical-drive technology , delivering virtually painless sampling while halving preparatory motions. The devices are now available in Spain through select pharmacy outlets and partner e-commerce stores, with wider European roll-out to follow.

What makes Onestep different

  • Single-step needle loading & removal - insert a SoftSense lancet and simply twist off its protective cap; no pen-cap removal is ever required.
  • Four-step workflow - insert, twist, press, eject - around 70 % fewer actions than conventional pens.
  • TPCTM vertical drive guides the needle in a straight path, reducing vibration and tissue trauma for an almost painless finger-stick.
  • Needle concealed throughout , easing needle anxiety and lowering accidental-injury risk.

In a recent evaluation with 30 frequent testers, 92 % reported "little or no pain," while 87 % felt safer because they never saw the needle.

Market context

Spain is home to an estimated 5.1 million adults with diabetes , one of the highest prevalence rates in Europe. Low-pain, easy-to-use devices such as Onestep can help improve adherence to daily self-monitoring, a cornerstone of effective diabetes management.

Availability

Onestep and SoftSense are now on sale in Spain via select brick-and-mortar pharmacies and partner e-commerce sites . Broader retail and pharmacy distribution across additional EU markets will commence in the coming months.

Compliance & resources

Onestep and SoftSense are CE-MDR and ISO 13485 certified and engineered for frequent, home-based capillary sampling.
For more information about Onestep and to explore its features, visit:
.
For media or distribution enquiries, please contact: [email protected] .

