People Across The Nation Throng Temples In Large Numbers On Guru Purnima

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) People across India thronged temples and ashrams on Thursday to celebrate Guru Purnima, a sacred occasion dedicated to honouring spiritual and academic mentors.

Marked by deep reverence and spiritual fervour, the day holds a special place in Indian tradition for acknowledging the guiding light of gurus in one's journey from ignorance to enlightenment.

Observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains, Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, commemorating the birth anniversary of sage Veda Vyasa, who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas.

In Ayodhya, an overwhelming display of faith was witnessed at the Saryu Ghats, where lakhs of devotees gathered since dawn to take a holy dip.

The spiritual city echoed with chants and prayers as followers, after bathing in the sacred river, visited their gurus for blessings and performed rituals in line with the ancient guru-disciple tradition.

Varanasi too witnessed a sea of devotees visiting revered places like Aghor Peeth Keenaram Ashram. Long queues stretched through the city as people bowed at the feet of their gurus and prayed for spiritual growth.

"Today is the day of Guru Purnima, it is a very good day for us. It feels like a festival," said a devotee to IANS.

Another visitor expressed, "We are here to offer our prayers to Baba Keenaram. I wish that Guru Ji bestows his blessings on everyone."

"After taking a holy dip, I prayed for Guru Ji's blessings. The arrangements here are wonderful. I feel very happy to be here with my family," another devotee shared.

In Maharashtra, massive crowds were seen at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. The Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust organised a three-day Guru Purnima festival, with the main day drawing thousands.

CEO Goraksh Gadilkar extended greetings to all Sai devotees and said the event is being conducted with utmost devotion.

Purohit Gopal Das reflected on the spiritual essence of the day, saying, "Today is Guru Purnima, a day that celebrates the glory of the Guru. The Guru shows the path to reach God."

In Prayagraj, devotees took holy dips at the Triveni Sangam and later visited temples and monasteries to seek blessings from saints and spiritual leaders.

"This is Purnima, and it is especially significant as Guru Purnima -- a day dedicated to the Guru, who connects us to Brahma, to God, imparts divine knowledge, and shows us the right path," said one devotee.

Another devotee told IANS, "I took a holy dip in the River Ganga and sought blessings of the Goddess. Now, we will proceed to seek the blessings of the saints and seers."

Guru Purnima continues to resonate as a symbol of the sacred relationship between the Guru and the disciple, observed with devotion, prayer, and expressions of gratitude across India.