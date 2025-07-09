T&K Contractors Celebrates 45 Years Of Excellence In Home Construction And Remodeling

MENAFN - GetNews)



"We've spent the last four and a half decades not only building homes but also building trust," said Anthony Cammallere, founder of T&K Contractors.

Since its inception, T&K Contractors has delivered full-service residential construction, from large-scale home additions and kitchen remodels to complete home renovations and new builds. The company has built its reputation on a foundation of transparency, reliability, and a deep understanding of clients' evolving needs.

"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every project-whether it's a small renovation or a major construction-is completed with precision and pride."

With a strategic focus on customized home remodeling, T&K continues to serve as a premier construction company in Manalapan and the surrounding areas. Their approach goes beyond construction, offering a streamlined design-build process that guides clients through every step-from the initial concept to project completion.

A distinguishing hallmark of T&K Contractors is its exclusive 5-Year Limited Warranty, which significantly exceeds industry standards.

“Our 5-Year Warranty is a reflection of the confidence we have in our work,” Cammallere said.“It tells our clients that we stand firmly behind every project we complete and that we're here for them long after the final walkthrough.”

This commitment to quality and client care has earned T&K numerous repeat customers and referrals, which now make up a significant portion of its business. As the company celebrates this milestone, it continues to look toward the future with the same integrity and customer-first philosophy that has driven its success.

T&K's portfolio features a wide range of projects, from modern home additions and energy-efficient upgrades to historic renovations and ground-up custom homes. No matter the project, the team is dedicated to delivering work that is on time, on budget, and above expectations.

Looking ahead, T&K Contractors is investing in continued education, new technologies, and sustainable building practices to meet the growing demands of New Jersey homeowners.

About T&K Contractors

Founded in 1980, T&K Contractors is a family-owned construction company in Tinton Falls , N.J., specializing in residential remodeling and home construction services. Serving homeowners throughout Monmouth, Middlesex, Mercer, and Ocean Counties, T&K delivers superior craftsmanship and exceptional service backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty. Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram .