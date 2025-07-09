QUACK Goes The Corgi And Steals The Show

MENAFN - GetNews)



Nancy Kondos Delivers a Delightful, Laugh-Out-Loud Picture Book Starring the Spunkiest Pup in the Yard

Move over, bunnies and bears - the Corgi has arrived, and he's QUACKING mad (in the best way). In the irresistibly funny and heartfelt picture book QUACK Goes the Corgi, author-illustrator Nancy Kondos introduces children to the bouncy, bossy, and utterly lovable world of Pembroke Welsh Corgis.

From sheep-chasing showdowns to sock-chewing adventures, this book captures the wonderfully chaotic essence of a dog with more bark than body - and enough charm to win over even the grumpiest grown-up.

A Barking Good Time for Every Bedtime

Short-legged, big-eared, and loud-mouthed, the star of this tale doesn't meow or howl - he QUACKS. Yes, like a duck. Because in Nancy Kondos's world, Corgis aren't just dogs; they're full-blown personalities.

Through playful rhymes and bold, colorful illustrations, children are treated to scenes of the Corgi competing with a bunny, bossing around sheep, napping like royalty, and throwing tantrums over empty cookie jars. Every page is a punchline - and a love letter - to the quirky joy of life with a Corgi.

For Little Readers (and Grown-Ups) Who Know That Dogs Rule the World

Whether this is a child's first book about dogs or a dog lover's 100th, QUACK Goes the Corgi delivers something special: real-life mischief dressed up in storybook flair. Parents will appreciate the humor (“Corgis QUACK when sheep taunt back!”), while kids will giggle at every floppy-eared, cookie-hoarding antic.

And with cameos from rabbits, sheep, soccer balls, and even Queen Elizabeth II herself, there's something for everyone to love.

A Perfect Gift for Dog Families, Classrooms, and Royal Enthusiasts

This book is ideal for:

Storytimes and bedtime laughs

Grandparents looking for a charming gift

Dog-themed birthday parties

Teachers building units on pets or emotional expression



Bonus? It ends with a heartwarming, upside-down Corgi nap - a reminder that sometimes, the best endings are fluffy, funny, and a little topsy-turvy.

Now available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats on Amazon . Ready to fall in love with a Corgi who QUACKS? Get your copy of QUACK Goes the Corgi by Nancy Kondos - and let the tail-wagging laughter begin.

Discover more about the author and her delightful stories by visiting .

About the Author

Nancy Kondos is a lifelong Corgi enthusiast and artist who "draws more with her heart than her hands." Inspired by the energetic chaos and warmth of her own Corgis, Nancy brings their personality to life through playful illustration and heartfelt wit. She writes with a deep appreciation for joy, mischief, and fur-covered furniture. QUACK Goes the Corgi is her debut picture book - and a celebration of the happiness dogs bring to our lives.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a leading voice in independent publishing, dedicated to helping authors like Nancy Kondos bring their creative visions to life. With personalized publishing support and expert marketing outreach, ATP empowers storytellers across every genre to share their stories with the world.