Medical Filtration Market Share, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate Ranking Analysis Report 2024-2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The medical filtration industry plays a vital role in ensuring sterile environments, protecting patients, and improving healthcare outcomes. With growing demand for advanced filtration in diagnostics, drug manufacturing, and infection control, key companies continue to invest in innovation, driving market expansion and enhancing global health standards.

The medical filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach USD 9.35 billion by 2030 from USD 6.29 billion in 2024. The factors like stringent regulatory and quality standards and growing focus on infection control are significantly driving the market growth. The global market research report is a comprehensive analysis of the current medical filtration market trends , future prospects, and other pivotal factors that drive the market.

The medical filtration market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases fueled by expansion of healthcare technologies. Medical devices such as surgical instruments and diagnostic tools need medical filters in sterilization process in order to make sure contamination free and sterile environments. Additionally, the increased elderly population across the globe is enhancing the demand IV infusion sterilization and syringes where medical filters are crucial in order to ensure patient safety. The globally risen healthcare expenditure as well as the continuous innovation and R&D is further increasing the demand for medical filtration.

“PES accounts the largest share in the medical filtration market by material during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

The exceptional properties of PES to meet the stringent demands in healthcare applications result into PES accounting largest share in the medical filtration market by material type. PES membranes have high chemical stability, resistance to heat and excellent filtration efficiency due to which they are ideal for critical applications such as sterile filtration in medical industry. Moreover, the advancements in PES filter technologies with improved pore size and higher flow rates are further strengthening their efficiency and expanding applications across diverse industries. These factors collectively result into PES holding the largest share in medical filtration market by material.

“Nanofiltration is the fastest growing process technology in medical filtration market during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

Nanofiltration is the fastest growing process technology in medical filtration market due to its high efficiency in separating macromolecules, pathogens and contaminants from fluids along with maintaining high flow rates and reducing operational costs. This technology uses membranes with pores sizes usually between 1 to 10 nanometers making it very effective in purification of water by removing contaminant particles without the use of harsh chemicals. Additionally, growing demand for high-quality water treatment solutions due to stringent regulatory requirements and growing water quality concerns is boosting the adoption of nanofiltration systems to a great extent. Moreover, the sustainable filtration needs of the industries make it more attractive in various healthcare settings.

“North America accounts the largest share in medical filtration market in terms of value.”

North America accounts the largest share in medical filtration market due to its well-established healthcare sector. The enhanced healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technology and increasing expenditure on healthcare are strengthening the healthcare industry. There are numerous major companies offering medical filtration products located in the region. This is resulting into growing demand for medical filtration in several applications such as dialysis, drug delivery and IV infusion and sterile filtration. Furthermore, stringent regulatory standards such as FDA and WHO regulations ensure the use of high-quality filtration for patient safety which fuels the demand for innovative medical filtration products. Moreover, the growing old age population within the region is further driving the demand for medical filtration in the region.

Medical Filtration Companies

Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the medical elastomer market include Merck KGaA (Germany), 3M (Solventum) (US), Danaher (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Veolia (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Donaldson Company Inc (US), Baxter (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Entegris (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Mann+Hummel (Germany).

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is one of the leading global science and technology company. The company carries out its operation through three major business segments namely, life science, healthcare and electronics. The company offers medical filtration products through its life science business segment catering to various medical applications and end use industries such as hospitals, research institutes and diagnostic centers. The company has recently made and investment of over USD 309 million in its new Life Science Research Center in Germany. This will enhance its process of developing innovative filtration solutions, further enhancing its product portfolio. The company operates globally in 66 countries, with support from major R&D centers in Darmstadt, Boston, Tokyo, and Beijing. This wide reach allows the company to effectively serve a diverse range of markets on every continent, namely Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas.

Sartorius AG

Sartorius AG is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, specializing in providing innovative solutions in bioprocessing, laboratory technologies, and medical filtration. The company operates through two major business segments namely, bioprocess solutions and lab products & services. The company provides medical filters through both its primary segments. The bioprocess solutions business segment offers an extensive range of products designed for process development and the commercial manufacturing of medical filters. In contrast, this business segment lab products and services, caters to biotech research laboratories and academic research institutes by delivering specialized solutions to support the research and development efforts.

Danaher

Danaher is the world's science and technology leader, operating in three business segments, namely Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Diagnostics. The company has medical filtration products through its industrial filtration division under the life sciences segment and through the discovery and medical division under the biotechnology segment. The company made a strategic decision of acquiring GE's Biopharma business in March 2020 and rebranded it as Cytiva. This acquisition significantly enhanced its portfolio of bioprocess filtration products. The company has a significant geographic presence along with manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia, with 24 operating companies globally.

3M (Solventum)

3M produces a wide range of industrial, safety, and consumer products. It conducts business through four core business segments named, Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The firm provides filtration medical products under the Health Care segment under separation & purification subcategory. 3M has split its healthcare wing into an independent company named Solventum to enhance its operational efficiency and expand its presence in specialized sectors. Effective April 1, 2024, Solventum has decided strategically to focus on medical devices and filtration solutions for the underdeveloped markets.

