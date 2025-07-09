President Zelensky, U.S. Envoy Kellogg Discuss Weapons, Air Defense, Sanctions On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian leader shared details of the meeting on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“I had a substantive conversation with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. I thanked him for participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, where the General leads the U.S. delegation. We discussed weapons supplies and strengthening air defense. Given the increase in Russian attacks, this remains one of our top priorities. We also covered the purchase of American weapons, joint defense manufacturing, and localization efforts in Ukraine,” Zelensky stated.

The discussion also focused closely on tightening sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“We understand the need for tougher restrictions on Russian energy, especially secondary sanctions targeting buyers of Russian oil. We are hopeful for progress on the bill proposed by Senators Graham and Blumenthal in the U.S. Congress. This could certainly make Russia give greater thought to peace,” Zelensky emphasized.

The Ukrainian President expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump, both parties in the U.S., and the American people for their continued assistance and support, stressing that Ukraine deeply values the friendship between the two nations.

Earlier, it was reported that President Zelensky met with U.S. President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome.