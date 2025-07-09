President Zelensky, U.S. Envoy Kellogg Discuss Weapons, Air Defense, Sanctions On Russia
“I had a substantive conversation with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. I thanked him for participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, where the General leads the U.S. delegation. We discussed weapons supplies and strengthening air defense. Given the increase in Russian attacks, this remains one of our top priorities. We also covered the purchase of American weapons, joint defense manufacturing, and localization efforts in Ukraine,” Zelensky stated.
The discussion also focused closely on tightening sanctions against the Russian Federation.
“We understand the need for tougher restrictions on Russian energy, especially secondary sanctions targeting buyers of Russian oil. We are hopeful for progress on the bill proposed by Senators Graham and Blumenthal in the U.S. Congress. This could certainly make Russia give greater thought to peace,” Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Pope Leo XIV receives Zelensky at his residence
The Ukrainian President expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump, both parties in the U.S., and the American people for their continued assistance and support, stressing that Ukraine deeply values the friendship between the two nations.
Earlier, it was reported that President Zelensky met with U.S. President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment