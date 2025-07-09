Pioneering Alliance Between The Jackson Laboratory And The New York Stem Cell Foundation Ushers In New Era Of Predictive Biomedical Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By unifying JAX's leading expertise in genomics and disease modeling with NYSCF's state-of-the-art stem cell technologies and both organizations' strengths in biomedical data science, the alliance will create a powerful, integrated platform for biomedical discovery. This new model will accelerate the pace at which scientific breakthroughs translate into real-world treatments, combining academic expertise in scientific research with the translational strengths of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

"This is a transformative moment," said Lon Cardon, Ph.D., FMedSci, president and CEO of JAX. "Through the integration of our complementary strengths in genomics, stem cell science, and AI-driven biomedical analytics, we're building a next-generation discovery engine – one that will overcome long-standing barriers in drug development and deliver therapies to patients, faster."

The agreement brings together two visionary nonprofits with experience and success at the forefront of research. JAX is internationally recognized for its trailblazing work in genomics and mouse models that have laid the foundation for countless medical breakthroughs. NYSCF brings deep expertise in stem cell science and advanced automation technologies that have been instrumental in tackling the major diseases of our time. Individually, each organization leads in its field. Jointly, they will create a novel framework for discovery that no single institution could build alone.

A cornerstone of the alliance is the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, a cutting-edge robotic platform that facilitates large-scale, reproducible stem cell research. This technology automates the creation of patient-specific stem cells, offering unprecedented precision and scalability in understanding disease and testing treatments, bolstered by its uniquely diverse biobank. When paired with JAX's advanced capabilities and quality standards, the combination will unlock new insights into disease mechanisms and therapeutic responses at a scale never before possible.

"I am proud to join Lon Cardon in making this exciting announcement. This represents an opportunity to expand scientific research in New York City and is a giant step for global scientific progress," said Jennifer Raab, president and CEO of NYSCF. "Our organizations have long shared a deep commitment to innovative science that changes lives, and each organization has pioneered technologies that have revolutionized medical research to fight disease. By joining forces now to integrate our technologies and expertise, we are creating an extraordinary environment to accelerate cures and improve health worldwide."

The partnership will immediately expand efforts in areas where both institutions already lead, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, cancer, diabetes, rare diseases and diseases of the eye, bringing hope to millions of patients around the globe. As part of the partnership, The Jackson Laboratory will assume NYSCF's operations and assets, subject to approval by the New York Attorney General.

The combined organization will be managed from The Jackson Laboratory's headquarters in Bar Harbor, Maine, where JAX has led groundbreaking biomedical research for nearly 100 years. NYSCF's state-of-the-art research facility in Manhattan-provisionally named the JAX-NYSCF Collaborative-will continue operations as a key site within JAX's global network of campuses in Maine, Connecticut, California, Florida, and Japan, reinforcing a shared commitment to expanding scientific collaboration and long-term growth across leading research hubs.

About The Jackson Laboratory

The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution with a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center. JAX leverages a unique combination of research, education, and resources to achieve its bold mission: to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to improve human health. Established in Bar Harbor, Maine in 1929, JAX is a global organization with nearly 3,000 employees worldwide and campuses and facilities in Maine, Connecticut, California, Florida, and Japan. For more information, please visit .

About The New York Stem Cell Foundation

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is an independent non-profit organization accelerating cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research. The NYSCF global community includes over 250 researchers at leading institutions worldwide, including the NYSCF-Druckenmiller Fellows, the NYSCF-Robertson Investigators, the NYSCF-Robertson Stem Cell Prize Recipients, and NYSCF Research Institute scientists and engineers. The NYSCF Research Institute is an acknowledged world leader in stem cell research and in the development of pioneering stem cell technologies, including the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, which is used to create cell lines for laboratories around the globe. NYSCF focuses on translational research in an accelerator model designed to overcome barriers that slow discovery and replace silos with collaboration. For more information, visit nyscf .

SOURCE The Jackson Laboratory